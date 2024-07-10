Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recently appeared on the popular show SPEAK. The NFL player finally addressed his controversial “quarterback don’t make me” comment. Adams emphasized his individual prowess and hard work, dispelling claims that his success is solely the result of his former QB, Aaron Rodgers.

In his appearance on SPEAK, Adams reiterated his stance about Rodgers. After his first year in Las Vegas, he shut down claims by declaring, "A quarterback don't make me, I make me."

The star receiver, known for his straightforward personality, explained the reasoning behind his bold statement. "I was definitely not trying to throw a hint at anything. It was direct," Adams told show co-host Emmanuel Acho. He acknowledged the benefits of playing alongside a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber but insisted that his achievements stem from his own abilities.

Davante Adam’s “Generational Talent” takes centre stage

As the interview went ahead, the three-time First Team All-Pro achiever didn’t hold back and described his on-field impact to the host. "I am my own player. I'm a generational talent, and I take a tremendous amount of pride in what I do," he stated.

One can assume that such self-assurance could be the result of his impressive first season with the Raiders. Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. While stressing his individual sports acumen and hard work, the star wide receiver clarified that his words were not meant to discard Rodgers’ impact in any way.

Advertisement

When asked about his decision to move to the Raiders and whether it was because of the perception he had garnered of being in Rodgers’ shadow, Adams, while dismissing the notion, said, "It truly wasn't. It was more of a by-product of it."

The receiver expressed gratitude for his stellar 2020 season with the Packers but explained that proving his worth wasn't the driving force behind his departure from Green Bay.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Adams' transition to the Raiders has only solidified his status as one of the league's top wideouts. The star receiver's consistent performance, regardless of the quarterback throwing to him, has silenced critics who viewed him merely as a product of Rodgers' success.

While the Las Vegas Raiders navigate their quarterback situation, Adams shared his thoughts on the team's options. With Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew competing for the starting position, Adams maintains a pragmatic outlook. An insider close to the management revealed, “As long as his QB1 can net Las Vegas wins, he's [Adams] satisfied.”

Advertisement

It seems like the wide receiver's focus remains on contributing to the Raiders' success, regardless of who ends up under centre.

Aaron Rodgers is still "In the Ear" about the Jets reunion

While Adams continues to make waves with the Raiders, another interesting topic is the potential reunion of Adams with Rodgers. In a recent interview on the Up & Adams show, the wide receiver revealed that Rodgers is still talking to him about joining the New York Jets. "He's in that ear, that's for sure. He's in the ear," Adams shared with host Kay Adams. However, he quickly reaffirmed his commitment to his current team, stating, "Like I said, I'm a Raider, he knows that."

Despite the ongoing chatter, a reunion between Adams and Rodgers seems unlikely at this point. Adams' substantial contract and the Raiders' potential desire for draft pick compensation present significant hurdles to any potential trade.

Advertisement

As Adams approaches his 32nd birthday this December, the Raiders may eventually consider options to capitalise on their investment. However, for now, the star receiver remains focused on showcasing his "generational talent" in the Silver and Black, proving with each game that he is, indeed, a self-made NFL superstar.