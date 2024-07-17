Davante Adams’ Agent Clears The Air on Raiders Star’s Future Amid Aaron Rodgers Reunion at Jets Rumors

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have ruled the headlines for the past few days. The rumors about their potential reunion at Jets have startled the NFL community. The Raiders have their fingers crossed. They don’t want to lose their wide receiver. But Adams’ agents have ensured that everyone heaves a sigh of relief.

Adams and Rodgers played together at the Packers. But the franchise traded Adams to the Raiders and Rodgers to the Jets. Multiple reports suggested that Adams will be traded by the Raiders before the end of the season. Boomer Esiason reported that Davante Adams would join Aaron Rodgers at the Jets before the season commences. Adams’ agents busted the false report just a few days later.

Statement from Davante Adams’ agents about his reunion with Aaron Rodgers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared Davante Adams’ agents' take on the rumors. He revealed what Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer had to say about the situation. The wide receiver’s agents have slammed every speculation and discussion shut with their words.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation, and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders, as there has been absolutely no trade talk. Period,” their statement read. Adams recently spoke about his reunion with Rodgers on the Up & Adams Show.

The 2x NFL receiving touchdown leader spilled the beans about Rodgers being in his ear about a reunion. But Adams has told Rodgers that he is a Raider. The former duo can sit down and talk about the old times any day. But he’s staying with the Raiders at least until 2026.

Davante Adams says he isn’t an Aaron Rodgers product

Adams revealed the idea behind his statement about the quarterbacks last season. He said Aaron Rodgers didn’t make him the player he is today, and he achieved it himself. However, this statement sparked another controversy on the internet.

Davante appeared on SPEAK to clarify his point. He explained that he didn’t want to talk down to anybody. Adams said he aimed to tell people that he established his career with sheer hard work and abilities. He further gave himself credit for all the achievements and milestones.

Adams added that quarterbacks like Rodgers only improve a player and they don’t define how far a player will go in his career. “Everybody thought that maybe he’s just a product of Aaron Rodgers,” Adams quoted fans’ views.

Adams said he’s not a product of Aaron Rodgers and called himself a generational talent. He said he is proud of whatever he does. Devante expressed he knows the significance of a good supporting group, but he believes his devotion has led him to success.