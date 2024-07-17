Davante Adams Finally Addresses Jets Union With Aaron Rodgers: ‘Be Anywhere, It’d Be With Aaron’

The New York Jets are rumored to be attempting to reconnect Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams, the wideout who worked with the future Hall of Fame quarterback during their time together with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 21.

While Gang Green already has a strong receiving corps led by one of the NFL's rising stars, Garrett Wilson, they may improve their Super Bowl prospects by acquiring one of the generation's best pass catchers. This would not be the Jets' first try to acquire Adams; they allegedly pursued him at last year's trade deadline.

Davante Adams says if he ever gets traded it would be in a team that Aaron Rodgers plays for

According to Bradley Locker of the New York Post, Rodgers recently fuelled trade speculation by publicly remarking, "I can't wait to play with [Adams]…again".

Later, Adams addressed the trade rumors on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, which was released Wednesday, a day after the wide receiver's agents denied that any trade talks were taking place.



“Well, I’ll answer it like this: If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron — or relocated and be anywhere, it’d be with Aaron,” Adams said. “But that’s not really my — there was a lot of that stuff going on last year in the media and them asking, ‘What are you gonna do about this? Are you thinking about going here?’ And they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it.”

“And it ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room, and people was thinking that I was the driving force, and I’m like, y’all just don’t understand, man. When you — and I hate to say it like this because it makes me sound like I’m trying to put myself on a pedestal — but when you’re a certain level of player, it don’t have to come from you, and oftentimes, it’s not coming from you.”

Davante Adams is actively a Raider though

The 31-year-old six-time Pro Bowler wants it known that he is dedicated to the Raiders, who finished 8-9 last season but went 5-4 under Antonio Pierce before being promoted from interim to full-time head coach.

“I’m actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now,” said Adams, who’s entering the third season of a five-year, $140 million contract.”

He added, “I’m locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know, they feel good about me. If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously, we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.”

Still, it's difficult for Adams not to wax poetic about what it was like — and what it would be like again — to play alongside Rodgers, who is attempting to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl despite suffering an Achilles injury just four plays into his debut year with the team last season.

“The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing,” Adams said.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were amazing together

Adams recorded 669 catches, 8,121 yards, and 73 touchdowns during eight seasons with the Packers and Rodgers, including five seasons with double-digit touchdowns and three years with at least 1,374 yards.

Adams recorded 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in his debut year with the Raiders in 2022, with Carr serving as quarterback for the majority of the season.

Adams had 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season while playing with Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Adams' dissatisfaction with the Raiders' season prior to Josh McDaniels' midseason departure was highlighted in Netflix's new "Receiver" series, in which Adams stated that he "signed off on" the team benching Garoppolo.

