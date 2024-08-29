Dave Batista Opens Up on Possibility of WWE Return After the Rock and John Cena’s Comeback: ‘I Dream About It’

Dave Batista had a fun chitchat at Chris Van Vliet's YouTube, where, at a point while discussing his professional wrestling career, The Animal talked about how much he wants to walk in on his WWE theme song in front of wrestling fanatics. Batista expresses that sometimes he dreams of coming back to WWE and experiencing that adrenaline rush one more time while walking out on his music; however, he is determined he does not want to go back and ruin the perfect end of his WWE career at WrestleMania 35.

Batista further expressed, “It's not that I don’t miss it—I do. I miss the crowd and the energy, and I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music. But I know that if I were to do that, I would just tarnish my storybook ending, and I’m just not willing to do that. “



The Animal revealed during his WrestleMania 35 match that he knew that it was his final one and he never wanted to pre-announce it or make it that big of a deal. He ended his career in his dream scenario—the match of his type and opponent of his choice.

The former WWE star described the way he ended his run as perfect and romantic. Dave said wrestlers don't usually get a chance to opt for their final showdown, but fortunately, he had that chance. He put an end to his pro-wrestling career on his own terms and with the perfect opponent of his choice, and he will never tarnish that.

Former WWE Heavyweight Champion Batista concluded by saying not that he never dreamed to return, but that he has explained to himself that his time has passed now.

In the same interview, Dave Batista talked about his potential Hall of Fame induction to WWE. He revealed he had a couple of times where he was almost there to induct himself into the Hall of Fame.

Batista opened up. Triple H called him and asked him if he wanted to get inducted into the Hall of Fame in LA, and he agreed as he won his first WWE championship in LA. and it would be a perfect circle to his story. Still, the problem was that at the time of the Hall of Fame ceremony, Batista was shooting a film in South Africa, and it was tough for him to attend the ceremony, but in the near future, he plans to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Animal Batista wrestled his last WWE match in the year 2019 at WrestleMania 35 against The Game Triple H. Dave Batista and Triple H went to war, putting their careers on the line in a No Holds Barred match. Former WWE champion Triple H won the match against Batista, and following his loss, The Animal announced his retirement from WWE.

This year was full of surprises, with The Rock making an in-ring return at WrestleMania XL and John Cena announcing his final WWE run in the company next year. The Final Boss, The Rock, is rumored to come back soon. Well, do you want to see the Animal in the ring again?

