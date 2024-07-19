Dave Batista Recalls WCW Asking Him to Leave; Said He Would Never Be a Wrestler

Former WWE superstar Dave Batista, more popularly known as Batista, had an awry entry into the world of professional wrestling. Yes, that’s true! The four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was snubbed badly once by WWE’s rival promotion, WCW, when he went for a tryout there.

Batista has previously also spoken about that incident when he was asked to leave by the person at WCW as they found him pathetic as a wrestler. He has once again talked about it, revealing how he was told by WCW that not just there, but he would never be able to become a wrestler ever in his life.

What has Batista revealed about his WCW fallout?

The former WWE Champion was there at Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming movie, My Spy: The Eternal City. While talking about his first taste in the wrestling industry, Batista brought up his failure at the start of his career.

He said he wanted to lift weights and bodybuild, but when he went to WCW for a tryout, he was rejected miserably. “I wanted to just lift weights, and I thought I wanted to bodybuild. I was just big and jacked, and I was broke, and I thought, “What am I going to do?” And yeah, professional wrestling…..And I actually failed at that. No, no, my first tryout was miserable. They told me to leave, and I’d never be a pro wrestler,” WrestlingNews.co quoted Batista.

He further revealed that it was in Atlanta, Georgia, where a place called Power Plant was WCW at the time. He said that they literally told me to leave.

What happened at WCW’s Power Plant?

Batista had spoken at length about how he was shown the doors by one of WCW’s trainers there. While speaking at the Talk is Jericho show in 2014, Batista spoke about his encounter with Power Plant trainer DeWayne Bruce, a.k.a “Sarge.” He said that Bruce yelled at him and dismissed him quickly.

He said that he had gone to the tryout center with a friend of his, but Bruce was cold and quick to reject both of them, asking them to leave as early as they could. “He wanted nothing more than to just run us out the door. He was just a bitter troll of a man,” Batista had said.

Despite this rejection, Batista became a top-rated wrestler in WWE, with a memorable run from 2002-2010. In these eight years, Batista became a two-time WWE Champion and a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, Batista was considered one of the best wrestlers in the ring, and his powerbombs were highly appreciated by the fans.

He made sporadic appearances in 2014 and 2018 before calling his retirement. Now, the former WWE Champion awaits a call for WWE Hall of Fame inclusion, which might happen in a year or two.