Dave Batista Says He Tries Sneaking His WWE Finisher Batista Bomb Into Every Movie He Does

The former WWE star Batista's new movie, My Spy: The Eternal City is about to release on Prime Video. During the film's promotion, the six-time world champion made an interesting revelation of attempting to use his signature wrestling finishing maneuver, Batista Bomb, in each of his movies if it involves action sequences.

Talking to Comicbook.com the WWE legend said, “I just wanted to put it in. We were working on that fight scene and I was like, Oh man this would be fun. And now, it has kind of become my obsession. I am trying to squeeze it into every film just because I don’t know".

The 55-year-old wrestler turned movie star further added that he feels the Batista Bomb is similar to an Easter Egg for him. If he could fit it in every single movie, he would. It's a gesture for his wrestling career and a tribute to the fans.

Batista Bomb is a sitting powerbomb

Batista has been using the move, Batista Bomb, since the beginning of his WWE career, taking out numerous notable opponents and winning several big matches. Batista Bomb is a perfectly executed sitting Powerbomb.

To perform the move, The Animal first picks up the opponent on his shoulders facing the front, which requires significant strength. Given Batista was over 300 pounds in his prime, he had no trouble lifting big men.

Then he would slam the back of the opponent in the wrestling match, executing the sitting powerbomb. Visually, the maneuver looks painful for the receiving wrestler. Batsita Bomb would go down as one of the deadliest WWE finishers in history .

Batista retired from WWE in 2019

Batista embarked on his WWE journey as part of the classic OVW 2002 batch, consisting of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. He wrestled as a full-time star for eight years, headlining the biggest pay-per-views of the company, including WrestleMania 21 and 30.

Once he switched his focus to his movie career, Batista became a part-timer, making sporadic appearances in the squared circle. The Animal's final significant run in WWE was back in 2019 when he announced his retirement.

Returning as a heel, the former World Heavyweight Champion clashed with his former Evolution leader, Triple H. In the No Hold Barred encounter, the respective careers of The Game and The Animal were on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Due to a defeat, Batista ended his illustrious career through that match at WrestleMania 35.