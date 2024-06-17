Dave Portnoy Apologizes to Shaquille O’Neal Before Calling Out Angel Reese for Dangerous Foul on Caitlin Clark

Dave Portnoy couldn’t hold his disgust over Reese’s defensive play as a Flagrant F1 foul was called on Angel Reese for canceling out Caitlin Clark’s layup attempt. Like all of the other Clark supporters, Portnoy went on to post multiple tweets calling out the Chicago Sky and their seventh overall draft pick.

Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, also dragged Shaquille O’Neal, the long-time advocate for Angel Reese and her playing antics, to the discussion as he apologized before calling out the flagrant foul on Clark.

He tweeted: “Shocker. Angel Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way, Caitlin is cooking them.”

Although the controversial foul came during a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, Clark found herself on the receiving end of a forceful blow to the head by Reese in a foul.

The physical play resulted in Clark falling to the floor, sparking a heated reaction from online users who criticized the move as "petty" and a "cheap shot." The foul was subsequently upgraded to a Flagrant One by officials.

Caitlin Clark puts in praise for Angel Reese after the match

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's response to the controversy surrounding her on-court collision with rising Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is receiving widespread admiration and attention.

Despite being on the receiving end of a contentious Flagrant 1 foul from Reese, Clark chose to take the high road by refraining from criticizing her opponent. Instead, Clark emphasized the competitive nature of the game and highlighted Reese's accomplishments and positive impact, showcasing humility and respect in the face of adversity.

After finishing up the game with a 91-83 win, Clark said, “I think what she (Reese) has done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU.”

“I've played her for a very long time, and she's been a tremendous player. It's been fun getting to compete against. I think it's been really good for the game. People just love seeing great matchups,” Clark added at the post-game presser.

While celebrating her team's victories over Reese and the Sky, Clark opted to uplift her rival rather than engage in disparagement.

