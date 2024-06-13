Dave Portnoy Called Out Over Kyrie Irving Obsession After His Antics During Mavericks vs Celtics Game 2: ‘Get Off His D--k’

Despite Dave Portnoy's attempt to rile up Celtics fans by distributing free Game 1 tickets to them, he managed to escalate the situation further during Game 2.

Flaunting a T-shirt with Kyrie Irving’s face depicted as a clown, the Barstool Sports owner drew criticism not just from Celtics followers but also from a former Boston Celtics assistant coach, Evan Turner.

Coming from yet another game where the visible hate for the Dallas Mavericks star, Turner condemned Portnoy's actions as "lame" and urged him to desist from his antics against Irving.

However, the former Celtics coach also put harsh words for Portnoy while addressing the never-ending disdain towards Irving. While addressing the situation on the Point Forward podcast, Turner said, "Dave Portnoy is a lame for that. To a certain extent and I don’t even want to use like no bad language or like whatever like come on bro get off that man d**k bro. Y’all be like on, like, get off his d**k G.”

Although the frustration among Celtics fans towards Irving has been pervasive since his departure from the franchise in 2019, Portnoy's actions have only triggered their sentiments.

Jaylen Brown makes viral quote on Kyrie Irving

After the intense Game 3 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Jaylen Brown's post-game interview with Lisa Salters went viral due to his insightful comments about Kyrie Irving's performance.

Despite Irving's outstanding 35-point display for the Mavericks, Brown acknowledged his greatness by describing it as a "vintage Kyrie performance." However, Brown emphasized that even with Irving's exceptional play, it wasn't enough to secure the win for Dallas.

When asked to address how to keep Kyrie from playing his part and beat the men in green and white with Luka Doncic being out for four minutes, JB said, "Kyrie was great tonight. That was a vintage Kyrie performance. It just wasn't enough."

In addition to Brown's impressive performance in Game 3, Jayson Tatum also shined for the Boston Celtics with a stellar 31-point outing. Tatum's breakout game came at a crucial moment for the Celtics, as it complemented Brown's exceptional contributions and propelled the team to a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Mavericks.

With the Celtics on the brink of their first title in 16 years, the dynamic duo of Brown and Tatum has been instrumental in their success throughout the Finals.

