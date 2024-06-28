Dave Portnoy Claims Settling Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Debate on Golf Course ‘Only Way’ and Cancel Election

Dave Portnoy, the founder and owner of sports company Barstool Sports, recently proposed a golf competition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the two were seen engaged in a debate about who's the better golf player.

This suggestion came following the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday, where the current and former presidents discussed their golf expertise. Shortly after, Portnoy presented his idea through X. Let’s uncover the entire story!

Dave Portnoy proposes settling Trump vs. Biden debate on the golf course, suggests canceling election

During the latest Presidential debate, Trump disclosed his fitness, stating that he is in “very good shape,” as he has recently won two regular club championships. He then took the opportunity to redirect the topic on Biden and how he can't even hit a ball 50 yards.

Biden, on the contrary, claimed that when he was a vice president, he got his handicap down to a 6. Trump interrupted the former and called his claim untrue. Both of them started debating over the golf sport.

Now, after the presidential debate, Dave Portnoy took to X, suggesting that they should cancel the election and instead decide the winner on the golf course. He wrote, “That's it folks. Cancel the election. Let's settle this on the golf course. Winner takes all. The only way to do it.”

While the proposed idea by the 47-year-old seems to be quite interesting, it is worth mentioning that, according to the last update on the United States Golf Association’s website, Biden's handicap was listed as 6.7 in 2018, while Trump's handicap was listed as 2.5 in 2021.

Meanwhile, it is also significant to note that both the candidates had quite a lengthy discussion during the 2024 United States presidential debate, with Biden almost falling flat against the ex-president. The 2024 presidential election is going to be held on November 5, 2024, which means that the duo have sufficient time to try their hands on a round of golf.

Besides Dave Portnoy, Bryson DeChambeau also interested in a golf match between the presidents

The 2024 U.S. Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau also took to X and called out both the presidents for a golf competition. The American professional golfer offered to host the event on his YouTube Channel. This is to settle the handicap debate as well as to find out who is the better player on the golf course.

The LIV Golf defector has a YouTube Channel with over 789k subscribers. Through this medium, DeChambeau attempts interesting golf challenges either individually or with another golfer.

Nevertheless, if Trump and Biden were to agree to this golf challenge, it would certainly be an event worth watching.

