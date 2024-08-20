Dave Portnoy Fiercely Slams Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith for ‘Assault’ on Caitlin Clark: ‘WNBA Doesn’t Know How’

Dave Portnoy once again opened up on the recently ended match between the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever. The gameplay led to a high-octane fight between the two franchises on Sunday, August 18.

Shortly after this, the American businessman fiercely slammed Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith for assault on the Fever rookie during the match. Portnoy further questioned why the Storm’s point guard and her coach were expressing complaints after the game and what was causing Diggins-Smith to be in tears.

Portnoy even trolled the player and stated that the 34-year-old must be thinking about how a rookie can beat them. He continued saying; “How dare Caitlin embarrass me. How dare they beat us by 30? Hey ladies, Grow up.”

Lastly, he criticized the WNBA league, suggesting they don't know how to handle Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. This comes after Indiana Fever defeated Seattle Storm by a 17-point defeat in a recent matchup.

Portnoy took to X to share the clip and wrote, “What was the pathetic @seattlestorm crying about after getting demolished yesterday? The WNBA doesnt know how to handle Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever”

Check the video below:

On Sunday, a heated sideline confrontation also erupted between Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides and Seattle Storm counterpart Noelle Quinn. It was during the closing moments of the Fever's decisive 92-75 victory, that both the coaches ignited a heating conversation. However, things quickly got settled between the two.

Besides, it is important to highlight that Portnay has always backed Clark. Recently, when she hit the backstop behind the basket in frustration during the same game, the referee considered her outburst to be "disrespectful to the game of basketball.” Thus she earned a technical foul.

Nonetheless, the 47-year-old’s views were completely different and he thought it was an unfair decision. He quickly took to X and wrote that the referee should either be suspended or fired.

Additionally, just last month, when the 22-year-old stunned her fans with a triple-double against the New York Liberty, Portnoy called the American basketball player the Rookie of the Year.

In fact, just a few days ago, the Barstool Sports owner also put a bet on the Fever squad as he thinks the franchise can win the 2024 WNBA championship. He has placed a $100,000 bet on Clark and her team and if they win he may earn $10.1 million.

