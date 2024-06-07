Dave Portnoy Gifts NBA Finals Tickets to Young Celtics Fan Fighting Rare Genetic Condition

Thirteen-year-old Grady Smith, from Salem, New Hampshire, lived out a dream that seemed unimaginable just a few days ago. Thanks to Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports, Grady and his family got to attend Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

For Grady Smith, basketball isn't just a sport; it's his therapy. Diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare genetic condition with no cure, Grady finds solace and joy in basketball. He shared with WMUR, "Basketball's always been my therapy. If I’m stressed, I would go outside, and I would play basketball for a while.”

Grady’s lifelong dream of attending an NBA Finals game became a reality due to the power of the viral social media campaign and compassion in action. When Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced the ticket giveaway on social media, it caught the attention of Brian Babz, who pitched Grady's story.

The tweet quickly went viral, eventually reaching former NFL star Julian Edelman, who amplified the message with his support.

Eventually, Dave Portnoy decided to select Grady and gave him and his family four tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It was an opportunity that left Grady speechless with excitement. "It's my dream. I have always wanted to go to a finals game. It's insane. It's mind-blowing," Grady exclaimed.

The outpouring of support and generosity culminated in an unforgettable moment for Grady and his family when they received the news that they had won the tickets. For Grady, Game 1 of the NBA Finals represents more than just a basketball game; it's a much-needed break from the challenges he faces daily.

Dealing with the side effects of a bone marrow transplant he underwent two years ago, Grady sees basketball as a form of respite from his health battles. "The past few months have been pretty rough for Grady and our family. And this is definitely going to lift his spirits big time," added Grady's mother, Jillian, in her conversation with CBS Boston.

Before the tip-off of Celtics-Mavs Game 1, Grady predicted that his Celtics would win in six games. Thanks to Dave Portnoy, this young fan and his family had their moments of joy and an experience of a long time.

