Dave Portnoy Lashes Out at Steve Kerr for Jayson Tatum’s ‘Disrespect’ Throughout Paris Olympics: ‘I Want France to Beat Them’

Dave Portnoy, the outspoken founder of Barstool Sports, has expressed intense frustration with Team USA head coach Steve Kerr's decision to bench Jayson Tatum during the Paris Olympics.

Portnoy's strong emotions were evident in a three-minute video posted on social media, where he vehemently criticized Kerr for what he perceives as disrespect towards Tatum.

The controversial decision to bench Tatum, one of the premier players in the league, during the Olympics has already been a hot topic for quite some time. Portnoy, in his video, did not mince words, openly stating that he was rooting for France to defeat Team USA by a significant margin as a response to Kerr's handling of Tatum.

In the clip, Portnoy said, “I was rooting against them [Team USA], and I want France to beat them by 1,000 points. I don't care that I'm American. The disrespect that Steve Kerr has shown Jayson Tatum throughout this tournament makes me hate this team. Jayson Tatum brought me a world championship, an NBA championship, and Banner 18."

However, in the video, Portnoy portrayed Tatum as a champion and lambasted Kerr for allegedly tarnishing the star's reputation by not including him in crucial matches. He also questioned Kerr's coaching credibility and used expletives to convey his displeasure.

Portnoy's sentiments extended to other Team USA players, as he took shots at LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

“I hate LeBron; he's 100 years old, and Durant and Booker are on the same team; they suck. You know who won the championship; you know who had the best players? The Celtics... To make this guy, who is a true superstar in this league, be embarrassed like this?" Portnoy added.

This is not the first time Tatum has been benched by Kerr, with the Celtics superstar notably excluded from multiple games during the Paris Olympics, especially against Serbia. Bob Cousy, a Boston Celtics great and six-time NBA champion, echoed Portnoy's discontent, labeling Kerr's decision as an embarrassment for Tatum and insinuating a potential bias against the Celtics.

Kerr, in response to mounting criticism, cited specific roster combinations and strategic considerations as the basis for his decision. However, the public outcry against Kerr's choices has intensified, especially with regards to Tatum's participation in the gold medal match against France.

