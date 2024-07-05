Dave Portnoy Mocks Mark Zuckerberg Over Celebratory 4th July Surfing in Tuxedo With Beer Video: 'Ever Do Anything Cool'

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July in style, wearing a black tie. Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram Reels showing himself surfing, drinking what looked to be a can of beer, and flying the Old Glory while dressed in a tuxedo.



He captioned the Instagram photo, "Happy birthday, America!" while Bruce Springsteen's ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ served as the soundtrack for Zuckerberg's film, which included a patriotic mix of activities.

Dave Portnoy says Mark Zuckerberg will always stay ‘uncool’ for him

After the post went viral, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had some kind yet hast words for Mark Zuckerberg as he went on his X and posted this, “You can't go from supremely uncool to cool by just trying hard. Zuck will always be uncool. I refuse to entertain the possibility he will ever do anything cool."



Dave Portnoy is known to slam people he doesn’t like, and now it was Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to get some slamming. It is not the first time Dave Portnoy has been bashing somebody; he has slammed Kim Kardashian and many other celebrities to his dislike.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk were in talks to get inside the cage

Mark Zuckerberg was bored of waiting for his cage bout with Elon Musk. Less than two months after joyfully accepting the Tesla executive's challenge, Zuckerberg called it off. The Facebook co-founder, who enjoys martial arts, accused Musk of not taking the challenge seriously and stated, "It's time to move on."

“I offered a real date. [UFC president] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” Zuckerberg posted on Threads, the Twitter rival whose creation started the beef in the first place.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he continued. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

Zuckerberg's remark came only two days after Musk said on X, now known as Twitter, that the scheduled fight would take place in "an epic location" in Italy. He stated that it would be broadcast live on both X and Meta and that "everything in the camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

