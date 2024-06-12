Dave Portnoy Reacts to Kristaps Porzingin’s Rare Tendon Dislocation Injury Ahead of Celtics NBA Final Game 3 vs Mavericks

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis's “rare injury" is a hard hit for the NBA world. The news has left fans and analysts scratching their heads, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Despite extensive research on the injury, Portnoy, a die-hard Celtics fan, admitted he was no closer to understanding if Porzingis could play.

The social media star took to his X account to express his concern about Porzingis' condition for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the NBA player himself remains determined and is willing to play through the pain while the Celtics' medical team approaches the situation with caution. Here’s how Portnoy reacted.

Dave Portnoy's reaction to Kristaps Porzingis’ rare injury

On June 12, 2024, Portnoy posted, "I've been reading up on the Porzingis injury for the last hour and still can't tell if he had a paper cut or needs his leg amputated." Portnoy's reaction connects with Celtics fans worldwide. They are not happy with the lack of clear information about their star player’s condition, and it ultimately has made them anxious for updates.

The Celtics announced that Porzingis tore his medial retinaculum. It caused the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg during the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, Porzingis was seen wearing a sleeve and a brace on his leg, along with a brace on his left ankle, ESPN reported. Losing a key player at such a critical point in the series is a major concern for the team.

Porzingis' determination and the Celtics' dilemma

Despite the severity of his injury, Porzingis has shown incredible determination. According to MSN news Porzingis declared his willingness to "die out there if we need”.

However, this warrior-like attitude presents a dilemma for the Celtics' management and medical staff. Allowing Porzingis to play is risky. While his presence on the court could significantly impact the game, it could also worsen his injury and jeopardize his career.

On Tuesday, as per MSN news, Porzingis spoke to media and provided few details about the injury He added, "It's kind of a random situation. I felt something, and now I have to deal with it.” He also said, “I'm going to do everything I can to be out there tomorrow, and we'll see."

He suffered a right calf strain in the first-round series against the Miami Heat and was sidelined for more than a month. After missing all the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, he admitted that his newest injury was a tough blow.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has made it clear that the medical team, not Porzingis, will make the final decision. This cautious approach reflects the team's strategy to prioritize player health over short-term gains. "We've decided to play out of his hands; he's going to do everything he can to play. We're going to leave it up to our medical team."

The outcome of their decision regarding Porzingis could have a significant impact on the team's future.

What do you think will be the right decision for the team and athlete?

