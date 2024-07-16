Dave Portnoy Reveals If America ‘Can’t Handle Soccer’ And ‘Never Gonna Be Able To Handle World Cup’ After Dolphins’ Stadium Damages

Thousands of supporters raced past security during the Copa América soccer final, some boldly jumping massive barricades. A few people attempted to enter the Hard Rock Stadium near Miami through a ceiling vent.

Children sobbed as the masses pressed against metal barricades. Some adults fainted under the hot weather. Dave Portnoy had some points to share about the incident.

Dave Portnoy disappointed with what happened at Miami

The highly anticipated showdown between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday was designed to highlight the finest of South American soccer while also serving as a dress rehearsal for the United States' co-hosting of the men's World Cup in 2026. Instead, it turned into chaos, delaying the start by more than an hour as the situation outside the stadium doors became deadly.

On Monday, tournament organizers, stadium officials, and local authorities struggled to explain exactly what had gone wrong, offering few details about obvious organizational failures, pointing fingers, and mostly blaming fans who did not have tickets to the match for showing up and becoming "unruly." The Miami-Dade County Police Department said that 27 persons were detained and 55 were expelled from the stadium.



The privately owned National Football League stadium in Miami Gardens, north of Miami, has a capacity of 65,326, and the last match was sold out. When those without tickets attempted to push their way in, stadium staff were forced to close the entrances. Stadium gates were "closed and reopened strategically," according to a spokesman, to allow ticket holders to enter securely.

Dave Portnoy said in his online interview alongside Daniel, "Moving on to Copa's. I think Daniel! Betting soccer. Pay Attention! Obviously, the big story out of the whole thing was, in Hardrock in Miami the tickets just woof! Everyone stormed into the stadium they couldn't keep it loud.”

For the Colombia incident, Daniel who was another speaker with Portnoy said, "Yeah there were two big tournaments. Euros too. There were one of those moments where I wish troops were there."

Can United States handle soccer?

Dave Portnoy and his friends said, "Reaction was like the United States can't handle soccer they are never gonna be able to handle the world cup, but like ( a huge pause), if thousands of people bum rushes the stadium, I don't think anybody can stop that"

Dave Portnoy said, "Yeah, you gotta have lot more security"

Then Daniel replied, “It was also like Copa was running the tournament. In people say we can't, we put on a Super Bowl. We put on F*ck*ing college football games with 85,000 people every single Saturday. We could do big events"

This doesn’t come as a surprise with the crazy fans getting through duct but Portnoy and friends believe that the United States holds 85,000 fans watching college football they can easily manage the World Cup or soccer as well.

