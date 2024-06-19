Dave Portnoy Says 'Cooked' Oilers Taking Stanley Cup Finals To Game 6 vs Panthers Is ‘Bad For Environment’

Dave Portnoy recently commented that the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals to Game 6 against the Florida Panthers is “bad for environment”. Portnoy called the Oilers "cooked" and implied that the additional games result in increased travel and energy consumption negatively impacting the environment.

Dave Portnoy is known for his bashing but after the Oilers won in the sudden-death game, they didn’t deserve the bashing Portnoy had for them. Portnoy’s comments come after he places $150,000 in bets hoping for the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup.

What did Dave Portnoy have to say about the Edmonton Oilers?

Edmonton Oilers coming into the Stanley Cup Finals were 3-0 down, but they have consecutively won 2 games and have forced the Panthers for a Game 6. But Dave Portnoy believes it is just a “waste of fuel” as the Panthers will pick the Stanley Cup eventually.

On X (formerly twitter), Dave Portnoy wrote, “What a waste of fuel to have to drag Florida back to Alberta for another game. Bad for the environment. Such a waste. Oilers are cooked. They have nothing left anymore. Congrats Elio.”



It doesn’t matter what the Barstool President has to say about the Oilers as forcing Game 6 means the Oilers are just 2 wins away, but for the Panthers, one win would mean the Stanley Cup. So, it would be an incredible Game 6 for sure.

Oilers forces Game 6 as they win 5-3 in Game 5 against Panthers in Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid scored four points again, and the Edmonton Oilers rode their captain for the second time in as many games to prolong their season and reach the Stanley Cup Final.

McDavid scored two goals and assisted twice, giving him eight points in the last two games and 11 in the series, as the Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

He is the first player in NHL history to have back-to-back four-point games in the Stanley Cup Final, and Edmonton is the first team to win a Game 5 on the road after trailing 3-0 in the series.

Connor Brown scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Zach Hyman and Perry each scored a power-play goal in the second period, and Evan Bouchard assisted three times for the Western Conference champion Oilers.

Stuart Skinner had 29 saves. Bouchard has 26 assists in the playoffs, breaking Paul Coffey's previous record of 25.

The Panthers led the best-of-7 series, but it is currently 3-2 after the Oilers won back-to-back games, outscoring Florida 15-4 since Game 3's third period. Game 6 is scheduled for June 21, Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

