Dave Portnoy Says ‘Somebody Check On Kim Kardashian’ After Taylor Swift’s Surprise thanK you aIMee Mashup: ‘Murder In London’

It is not the first time Dave Portnoy has taken a shot at the Keep Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Currently, Taylor Swift is in London doing concerts for her Eras Tour, where she took a musical jab at Kim Kardashian with the track thanK you aIMee from the Anthology edition of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

But, it was Dave Portnoy who took the matter into his own hands and asked if Kim Kardashian was fine after the shots were fired. On his X, Portnoy wrote, “Yo somebody check on

@KimKardashian because there was a murder in London tonight!!!!.”

The post went viral and has over 850k+ views and counting. This is not the first time Dave Portnoy has taken a shot at Kim Kardashian.

When Dave Portnoy said Kim Kardashian ‘got wrecked’

After Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Departments album was released worldwide, Dave Portnoy took his time to roast Kim Kardashian really badly. On his X, he wrote, "#KIMKARDASHIAN GOT WRECKED, And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you. I NEED TO SEE HER KID SINGING LYRIC [sic] ABOUT WHAT A DIRTBAG HER MOTHER IS."



Portnoy also applauded the 34-year-old pop artist for the subtle manner she underlined the conflict by stressing the letters ‘KIM’ in the song's title, noting that there were no identifying indicators other than capitalizing her name, "I love Taylor."

While Swift has yet to declare that thanK you aIMee is directed to Kardashian, 43, the song has prompted a flurry of suspicion among the singer's admirers on social media. Another song referring to a "bronze, spray-tanned statue" of a school bully has exacerbated the discussion, with many speculating that the hit is aimed at the reality television star.

The song added more flames to the Swift-Kardashian feud

This song adds to Swift's long-running dispute with Kardashian, which began in earnest in 2016 when the SKIMS founder leaked parts of a phone discussion between Swift and her then-husband, Kanye West, over his song Famous. Swift then accused West of "character assassination" for withholding a negative lyric from the song, saying the call was "illegally recorded."

Swift has spoken up about the profound impact this dispute had on her, telling TIME in their 2023 Person of the Year interview that it led her to a very low place. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," she said with sadness.

She shared, "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

