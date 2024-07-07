Dave Portnoy Seemingly Declares Caitlin Clark his ‘Rookie Of Year’ After Triple Double Vs Liberty; Fans Question ‘Angel Who'

Caitlin Clark stunned her fans with an exceptional triple-double on Saturday against the New York Liberty. This marked her standout performance as no other rookie has ever done so. Soon after this feat, Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy called the American basketball player, the Rookie of the Year.

Portnoy took to X and shared the matchup scores of the New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever, sharing insights into the scores of the team as well as the top performers. He even captioned the post as “Who is the rookie of the year again? Casual triple double.” Right after this, fans went on to share their opinion on the same.

Fans react to Dave Portnoy's declaration for Caitlin Clark

After a tough matchup between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, the Fever snatched the match with an 83-78 win, but the focus quickly shifted to Clark and her triple-double. Soon after Dave’s tweet praising Clark, fans went gaga over the rising star.

A fan praised the rookie, suggesting she is significantly better than Angel Reese, and wrote, “Caitlin Clark all day long, Angel who?!”

Another fan believes that Clark deserves to be the Rookie of the Year for whatever she has done for the WNBA league. They wrote: “Doesnt matter who you think deserves it in terms of actual skill. Caitlin Clark is gonna get rookie of the year because shes done more to create genuine interest in the WBNA than any other player has since its inception”

Lastly, a user showed confidence in the player, suggesting how she will record the most triple-doubles in the league and commented, “She will record the most triple-doubles in @WNBA history”

Advertisement

Here are some other reactions:

Caitlin Clark credits her teammates for the game

Caitlin Clark recorded 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds in the Saturday matchup against the New York Liberty. She became the first-ever rookie to record a triple-double in the WNBA league, while also helping her team to win against the Liberty.

However, the 22-year-old player did not take the entire credit for the win and went on to praise her teammates. During the post-game press conference, she said, as reported by Yahoo Sports, "I'm just happy we won. I take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of different things for this team. Obviously 13 assists, that means my teammates made 13 shots off my passes, so that goes to them."

While Caitlin Clark is currently the top contender, only time will tell whether she will be awarded the Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Shows Resilience, Despite Facing Migraine Leads Fever to a Victory Against Mercury