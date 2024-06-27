Dave Portnoy Sides With Taylor Swift Amid Dave Grohl Beef Over 'Live Concerts'

Dave Portnoy is a huge fan of Dave Grohl, but he just can't understand why the Foo Fighters' frontman would pick a fight with Taylor Swift. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Portnoy said he believes the pop superstar is amazing on stage. The 47-year-old businessman and social media figure, who's always been open about his admiration for T-Swift, came to her defense after Grohl's recent comments.

Over the weekend, Grohl referred to her sold-out 'Eras Tour' as the 'errors tour' and noted that his band "actually plays live." "Listen, I like Dave Grohl. I'm a Dave Grohl guy," Portnoy told TMZ when asked about the rocker targeting his favorite pop star. But, he warned Dave Grohl not to come crying to him when the Swifties burn his house down.

So, what's the beef between Taylor Swift and Dave Grohl?

In case you missed it, the Foo Fighters had a concert in London last weekend, coinciding with Taylor's shows in the same city. Onstage, Grohl mentioned the "Eras" tour and implied that errors are inevitable when musicians play live, suggesting that Swift's concerts rely heavily on recordings.

Grohl's fans cheered at his remark, but Swift's dedicated followers, known as Swifties, were not amused. Portnoy understands how fiercely they defend Taylor.

Portnoy reacted to Grohl’s comments and said, "If the Swifties come for his throat, burn down his house... That's what happens when you come after the Swifties in the middle of a concert... I don't know why you would want to light that fuse..."

"I do think she sings live. But listen, that's Dave Grohl. I like Dave Grohl. I like the Foo Fighters. I don't know why you'd take that shot. Don't cry to me if they come after you," Portnoy warned the guitarist.

Portnoy would know—he attended Swift's tour in May 2023 and witnessed her performance firsthand.

Dave Portnoy predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get engaged in half a year

In other news, Dave Portnoy is confident that Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift before the year ends. Portnoy believes it’s bound to happen soon, maybe within six months. He told Page Six, "It feels like that," while promoting the return of his One Bite Pizza Festival.

As the founder of Barstool Sports and a proud Swiftie, Portnoy observes that from an “outside” perspective, the Cruel Summer singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player seem to be heading toward engagement “faster.”