Dave Portnoy Slams WNBA Refs Over Caitlin Clark Treatment After Betting USD 25,000 on Indiana Fevers

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever journeyed to New England, gearing up for Caitlin Clark's WNBA introduction against the Connecticut Sun. However, the debut proved difficult for Clark and her team, suffering a 21-point loss to the Sun, ending in 92-71.

Clark, unfortunately, did not score in the maiden quarter and was quickly called out for two fouls, pushing her to the bench.

Barstool Sports' founder and owner, Dave Portnoy, expressed dissatisfaction towards the WNBA and its referees, attributing Clark's fast fouls to them. His grievances were poured out on social media, lambasting the women's professional basketball league.

His blunt message read, "Dear WNBA if Caitlin Clark is sitting on the bench, the crowd isn't watching. Perhaps, you could advise your clueless referees against calling trivial fouls on her barely five seconds into the game. Can't you see how silly this is?"

The founder of Barstool Sports also wagered $25,000 on the Fever, backed to win with an eight-point advantage against the Sun. If Indiana can narrow the game to within eight points or attain victory, he stands to gain $23,148.14, netting a total payout of $48,148.14.

Portnoy has had quite a successful run in 2024, garnering $5.4 million from several futures bets. He raked in $1.5 million on New Year’s Day when the Wolverines from Michigan and the Huskies from Washington qualified for the national championship game.

He also bagged half a million dollars when the Chiefs triumphed over the 49ers in the Super Bowl, among other bets.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut Marred by Early Struggles

Caitlin Clark has officially started her WNBA career, albeit with a rocky start.

In her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, Clark early struggles and took some time to adapt. Despite eventually scoring a team-high 20 points in the half, she also committed 10 turnovers in the Fever's 92-71 season-opener defeat to the Connecticut Sun.

Fresh from a victorious streak at Iowa, Clark topped a draft class that could be the most promising the WNBA has encountered in more than a decade.

Tuesday's sold-out match at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut marked the first home opener sellout in Connecticut since 2003 and was made accessible to home viewers as a streaming option on Disney+.

The opening of the game proved to be a hurdle for Clark. She initially missed all four of her attempted field goals but eventually scored a layup.

Moreover, she collected two fouls early in the first quarter post executing an exceptional pass to Aliyah Boston, which led to her spending a significant portion of the first quarter on the sidelines.

