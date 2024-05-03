Dave Portnoy Sparks New Girlfriend Rumors After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde Woman at NBA Game

The Miami Heat didn't stand a chance against the dominant Boston Celtics in the first-round playoff series of the Eastern Conference. During Game 5 on Tuesday night, Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, was spotted sitting behind the announcers. He was accompanied by a mysterious blonde woman. Interestingly, Portnoy had managed to buy back his company from PENN National Gaming for a mere $1.

After a few years of dating Silvana Mojica, Portnoy ended his relationship with her. He was married once before. Social media users are sharing a video of Portnoy and his blonde date extensively. It's evident that Portnoy informs the young lady that they are being filmed. Her reaction suggested that she knew her phone was about to explode.

Who is the Mysterious Blonde Woman?

Internet detectives have discovered that the young woman is 24-year-old Camryn D'Aloia, a former college student who currently works in the Boston area. Since being seen on the camera and getting viral, D'Aloia has gone private on her Instagram account. It has been reported that she works in the Boston area in community management.

Originally from Boston, Portnoy now spends most of his time in Miami. After Barstool Sports received funding from Chernin Digital, he shifted to New York City, but has since moved to Florida for tax-related—and probably lifestyle—reasons.

Portnoy’s Tweets About the Game

Notwithstanding his tweet regarding the game, Portnoy has not discussed his date on social media.

"Based on his response, I'm not a doctor, but Porzingis is out for the playoffs. After Porzingis's injury," he tweeted, “acting as though he knew he was hurt badly right away."

"I think it's time to officially make Derrick White the guy who has the ball at end of quarter/game/whenever we need to score," he wrote afterward.

Everyone knows Portnoy’s love for the Celtics and he will be hoping that his beloved team can win the NBA championship after 16 long years.

