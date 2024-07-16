Dave Portnoy Thanks Coast Guard For Saving His Life After Boat Goes Adrift Off Nantucket: ‘Your Boys Almost Lost Capt Dave Today’

Dave Portnoy recently encountered a challenging moment while he was on the Island. The Barstool Sports founder wanted to take his mom on a boat ride. However, things turned completely different for Portnoy as he found himself lost in the ocean.

Tragically, the boat began drifting out to sea, creating a tense situation for Portnoy. However, he was later rescued by the Coast Guard, following which, he went on to express his gratitude to them for saving his life.

Dave Portnoy thanks the Coast Guard for saving his life

Dave Portnoy was recently stuck at Nantucket Island with his boat having no power for the engine, radio, or anchor. Fortunately, he was rescued successfully. Moreover, after the incident, he took to social media to share the exact details about what happened to him on the Island.

Portnoy went on to mention that he got lost in the ocean and said (via WCVB), "Your boys almost lost Capt. Dave today, Capt. Dave almost was lost to the ocean."

He later even revealed that he screamed for help while using a flare gun as a distress signal. After some time, the 47-year-old received help from a girl who used her radio to call the guards.

Shortly, four burly guards came to Portnoy’s rescue and they towed the boat back to land. Following the incident, he expressed his gratitude to the coast guards for saving his life.

Notably, Portnoy purchased a new home in Nantucket just last year. However, after this harrowing experience, he jokingly mentioned that he might never go out on his boat again.

Dave Portnoy recently revealed that he has beaten cancer

During one of the episodes of The BFFs Pod, Portnoy’s co-host asked him about the scar that the American businessman has on his neck. In response, Portnoy disclosed that he had skin cancer which he found out after his doctor did an examination.

Nonetheless, Portnoy gave his current health update and said that he has successfully defeated the cancer now and that the illness wasn’t a serious kind. He later took to X to mention the same and wrote, “I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not.”

Portnoy also noted that he was trying to show everyone the scar. However, he did not tell anyone about the operation and the treatment that he underwent.

