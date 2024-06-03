Dave Portnoy Trashes Angel Reese After Bashing Her Behavior Vs Caitlin Clark: ‘Such A Clown’

The tension between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has been a focal point in women's basketball. And, once again, it has taken a new turn. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is not new to this controversy.

Back in 2023, Portnoy criticized Reese, then an LSU Tigers star, for her taunting behavior toward Clark during the NCAA Tournament game, which sparked controversy. This fierce exchange hyped up the situation and took the public's attention.

Recently, on June 1, Portnoy once again voiced his disapproval of the conduct of the ex-LSU icon in a new social media post. This time in response to her behavior on the bench during a game where Clark was fouled hard. Take a look.

Portnoy's scathing remarks on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have made waves

On Saturday, Portnoy took to his X handle and couldn’t hold back his feelings. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) official account with 3.1 million followers to slam Reese. The post has a video of them playing on the field, with the caption, “I didn't even see this. Angel Reese is such a clown. Yet she loses to Caitlin yet again…” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Portnoy calls Reese a "clown" and accuses her of celebrating a blatant cheap shot as if she had just won a championship.

Advertisement

He didn't stop there; on the same day, another post from Portnoy on X made headlines when he added, "Angel Reese celebrating a blatant cheap shot like she won a title. (joker emoji) Jealousy is a disease."

His words and comments reflect his frustration with Reese's nature, particularly in intense matchups against Clark.

Ongoing controversy and coach's concerns in the WNBA world

In a recent game, Clark was fouled hard by a teammate of Reese. Her reaction from the bench upset many people, including Dave Portnoy. Fever head coach Christie Sides is worried about the rough fouls Clark keeps getting. She wants the league to pay more attention to these issues. Sides praised Clark for staying strong despite not getting many foul calls.

Even though the game was rough, the Fever won their second game of the season. However, the debate about these aggressive fouls is still a big topic.

Not just that, before the game, Reese talked about her so-called rivalry with Clark, another former college basketball star. She said there was no bad blood between them. Reese mentioned that during their last meeting, Clark told her, "Continue to be a great player," and Reese responded, "Continue to be a great player, as well, and keep elevating the game and go win it."

Reese added that she and Clark don't hate each other and wanted everyone to understand that. She explained, "It's just a super-competitive game, and I just wish people would realize that once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I have plenty of friends on the court that I talk to outside of the game, but when I get between those lines, we're not friends; we're not buddies."

Advertisement

She continued, "I'm going to talk trash to you. I'm going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole game, but after the game, we can kick it. I don't think people really realize that."