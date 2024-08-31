Dave Portnoy Trolls Angel Reese With ‘Rookie of the Year’ Taunt as Sky Faces Criticism Over Her Long Playtime

Dave Portnoy is not letting Angel Reese live in peace. After showing his rock-solid support for the Indiana Fever rookie, Caitlin Clark, the Barstool president is at it again.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese found herself at the center of controversy after breaking the rookie record for double-doubles in a season during a game against Caitlin Clark and the Fever. The game took a dramatic turn as the Fever surged ahead with a 22-point lead over the Sky, yet Reese remained on the court and secured the record.

This decision sparked outrage among WNBA fans, who accused the Sky of prioritizing individual records over the team's performance, as Reese stayed in the game despite the wide margin.

This rapidly changed into open criticism of the Sky. Taking out his agitation over the team’s choice of keeping Reese hooping around the court till the final moments of the game, Portnoy taunted the Chi-Barbie with his striking tweet.

“Congrats on the double double record! ESPN and Steven A gonna love this stat line! Give her the rookie of the year!,” Dave Portnoy tweeted.

Portnoy's agitation was real as he wanted his rant to be heard. He also tagged ESPN in his tweet along with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith.

He went above and beyond to make the game night a bittersweet event for Reese. The Chicago Sky's star rookie, made history by breaking the 14-year-old WNBA rebound record, securing her place in the league's history books.

However, Reese’s milestone was overshadowed by criticism and backlash from the Chicago loyalists , who accused her of stat-padding in the team's recent loss to the Indiana Fever. Despite her remarkable achievement of recording the most double-doubles by any WNBA player and surpassing the rookie rebound record, her performance has been marred by controversy and disappointment.

The game against the Indiana Fever saw Angel Reese recording her 23rd double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. While her individual accomplishments are undeniably impressive, the defeat at the hands of the Fever compounded the frustration of Chicago's fanbase.

The loss also added to the Sky's recent struggles, with the team facing the possibility of dropping out of playoff contention. The sense of urgency and collective success seemed to take a backseat to Reese's pursuit of personal accolades, leading to understandable frustration among fans and followers of the team.

Despite the early celebrations surrounding Angel Reese's arrival as the seventh overall pick, there is now a notable shift in the sentiment of the Chicago fanbase. Teresa Weatherspoon's strategic move to acquire Reese has lost some of its initial charm, with the attention now turning to comparisons between Reese and other rookies.

