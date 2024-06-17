David Beckham Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Too Good at Handling Spotlight on Their Relationship

David Beckham recently addressed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love affair. He drew parallels between his relationship with Victoria Beckham and the power couple’s bond. He believes that the pop icon and the NFL star have done a brilliant job at managing popularity.

The celebrity couple started dating last summer. They instantly became fan favorites with their frequent PDAs. But popularity comes with some consequences. Beckham revealed that Kelce and Swift are going through the same phase as he and his wife.

David Beckham on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s romance ruled the headlines in the 90s and 2000s. The former Manchester United midfielder’s Netflix documentary “Beckham” revealed the couple’s relationship struggles.

“The fans were quite brutal”, Beckham said about when Victoria went to his games. The spectators used to sing songs about Beckham’s wife. The 6x Premier League winner hopes that the situation has improved. He found it ridiculous to even talk about it in the first place.

“But I’m sure Taylor’s strong enough to handle whatever”, Beckham told Variety. He believes that Swift would not let it get under her skin. The pop icon celebrated the Chiefs AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII with the team.

Most fans consider her the Chiefs’ lucky charm. But Swift had to hear some negative comments. The TTPD singer has been committed to his boyfriend’s sport. She first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' clash against the Chicago Bears. Swift is expected to attend more games in NFL 2024.

Travis Kelce shows her dedication to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs organized a Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday, June 13. Taylor Swift had her shows lined up in Liverpool. The Cruel Summer singer couldn’t make it to the event.

However, despite a 5-hour time difference, Swift joined the party on Instagram livestream. She cheered for her boyfriend as he received his third Super Bowl ring. “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO”, Taylor Swift quipped in the live chat.