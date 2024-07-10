David Goggins Responds to Sean Strickland’s Call Out With ‘Hell Week’ Challenge: ‘This Is Your Opportunity to F**k Me Up’

David Goggins has thrown down the gauntlet. Will Sean Strickland rise to the challenge? Goggins, a former Navy SEAL, is known for his extreme endurance feats. He’s called out Strickland to complete his infamous “Hell Week.” Can Strickland endure this grueling regimen?

Goggins’ video, posted by MMA Casuals, is creating a buzz. “This is your opportunity to show the world that you can f**k me up,” Goggins said. He invited Strickland to bring camera crews to capture the event.

Will Strickland accept the challenge? The MMA community is eagerly awaiting his response. Goggins promises a camp like no other. The stakes are high. Can Strickland survive Hell Week?

Can Strickland stomach this challenge (literally)?

David Goggins, a figure synonymous with extreme endurance and mental toughness, isn't someone who backs down from a challenge—or from challenging others. "Because this is your opportunity to show the world that you can f**k me up," Goggins stated emphatically in his recent video.

His invitation to Sean Strickland for a grueling 'Hell Week' comes with a twist; it's a public spectacle complete with camera crews. "You make sure you bring your f**king camera crew out there," he declared, ensuring that every moment of this intense experience would be captured for the world to see.

Previously, Goggins has put UFC fighter Tony Ferguson through a similar 'Hell Week,' a series of excruciating workouts straight from the Navy SEALs' training regimen. This weeklong ordeal is notorious for its 20-plus hours a day of relentless physical tasks.

Goggins’ approach with Ferguson was no less demanding, featuring everything from high-intensity cardio to hundreds of push-ups and varied machine workouts. "Day 1 of hell week with Tony Ferguson consisted of three-plus hours of high-intensity, tempo cardio, over 600 push-ups...," Goggins shared, highlighting the sheer intensity of these sessions.

Now, turning his attention back to Strickland, Goggins added, "Hey [Sean] Strickland. I haven't forgotten about your video. I hope I see you there also, you got to email me the haters at info at David Goggins. And I get the best haters of them all. Ten or twelve of you. Stay hard."

This direct call-out not only ups the ante but also personalizes the challenge, making it a unique test of Strickland's physical and mental limits. Will Strickland rise to this intense challenge, or will Goggins' punishing regimen prove too much? The stage is set for an extraordinary confrontation.

Strickland accepts Goggins' challenge

Sean Strickland, known in the MMA world as 'Tarzan,' never shies away from a verbal spar, and his response to David Goggins was no exception. When Goggins, a celebrated endurance athlete, accepted Strickland’s challenge under specific conditions, it only fueled the fire.

Strickland took to Instagram, brimming with his characteristic bravado, to accept the challenge. “Goggins, I heard you want a piece. Challenge accepted. Just so you know man, the only thing you beat me at in life is f**king running. But guess what, I don’t have to f**king run. You run for me,” he declared, oozing confidence.

He didn't stop there; he also posted clips mocking Goggins' motivational speeches, adding a layer of entertainment while waiting for his next title fight.

So, what do you think? Will Strickland rise to the occasion and take on Goggins’ brutal challenge?

