David Goggins Warned Not to ‘Play With’ Sean Strickland by UFC Hall of Famer: ‘It’s Not for Clicks'

Sean Strickland is someone who should not be meddled with. Raising concerns for motivational speaker David Goggins, a UFC veteran has warned Goggins to be wary of Strickland. Well, for the uninitiated, following his controversial sparring with Sneako, Strickland is yet again making news. This time, he is beefing with the renowned motivational speaker, David Goggins. Recently, the former UFC middleweight champ challenged Goggins to a session of sparring.

However, Goggins countered Strickland by asking him to take part in one of his intense daily training sessions. Looking at this thread of conversation, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen opined that it is never a good idea to fidget with Sean Strickland.

Chael Sonnen thinks one can't play with Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland shocked everyone when he launched a full-blown attack on Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296. Sitting in the crowd with children and the audience present, Strickland’s attack was dangerous as he could have easily injured someone. Thus, when Chael Sonnen asks David Goggins to stay away from ‘Tarzan’, he definitely has a point.

Appearing recently on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said, “Goggins should not be able to make it through the workout the same as Sean should not be able to go over and do these ultra triathlons that Goggins does. If you are addressing Sean Strickland, you need to know it’s not for clicks. There’s some guys that you can play with, don’t play with Sean,”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, despite Sonnen’s concerns, Strickland seems to be only focusing on the middleweight title shot as of now. ‘Tarzan’ even posted an Instagram update and cleared the air about his ongoing tensions with David Goggins.

Sean Strickland apologizes to David Goggins

Sean Strickland seems to be done with his feud with David Goggins. Uploading a recent video on his Instagram, Strickland said ‘sorry’ to Goggins and also acknowledged him for the work that he does. 'Tarzan' further mentioned that currently, he is only focusing on his title rematch against the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Strickland won the belt for a very short period before shockingly losing out to du Plessis at UFC 297. Since then, he has bounced back strongly with a victory against Paulo Costa. Thus, with Sean Strickland eager to get his title back, it remains to be seen how things pan out in future.

Advertisement