David Tepper tossed drinks at Jaguars fans; Internet trolls Carolina Panthers's owner for his actions

David Tepper is going viral on the internet and for all the wrong reasons. During the Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game, Panthers' owner Tepper was seen throwing drinks at Jaguars fans. But why did he do that? Let's find out.

The reality behind David Tepper throwing drinks at Jaguars fans

The Carolina Panthers might just have had the worst game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Panthers lost to the Jaguars by 0-26 at the game held at EverBank Stadium. During the game, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was seen throwing drinks at a Jaguars fan and the clip is going viral on the internet.

The incident happened around 3 minutes after Bryce Young made an interception. The Panther's spokesperson refused to comment on David Tepper's actions. Moreover, the NFL Spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, stated, "We have no additional comments at this moment."

Jaguars fans are unimpressed with David Tepper and took a dig at him online

Jaguars fans are not happy with David Tepper and they shared their reactions online. "Scary part is that Fitty looks totally unphased. No telling what he’s seen or heard behind closed doors," says an NFL fan.

"Worst owner in football and it’s not even close," commented another fan who looked unhappy with David Tepper's action.

"He's so disgusting! What a disgrace! Dave TeMper! You're an embarrassment to the team, CLT & Panthers fans everywhere," another Jaguars fan commented.

"This guy is not NFL owner material. The NFL owners code of conduct needs to be enforced. Make him sell the team, Please," a fan commented, taking a hard dig at the Panthers' owner.

In the viral video, David Tepper's reaction was a result of a verbal argument that he was having with a fan. Maybe something triggered inside of him which led him to act like this. What do you think? Share your take in the comment section below!