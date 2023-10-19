David Warner wants umpires’ stats to be shown on screen following DRS outburst vs Sri Lanka in CWC 2023

A contentious umpiring call during the match against Sri Lanka left David Warner in a state of annoyance, leading to the loss of his wicket. Despite Australia still having the review, as the ball touched the leg-stump which was considered the Umpire's call, an infuriated Warner controversially slammed his bat on the ground. He then proposed a new idea for the cricket world.

"My suggestion is that the stats of players appear on the board when they walk out to bat. Similarly, when umpires are announced and seen on the screen, their stats should also be displayed. We see this happen in the National Rugby League (NRL)," expressed Warner.

He added, "Though cricket is a global game, the display of stats, as we see in NRL and NFL, would be beneficial for spectators. Over time, players are sidebenched due to their poor performance, and having these stats publicly accessible could help maintain better accountability."

Clarifying his stance, Warner insisted that there isn't bias in the decision-making process, but believes that presenting the umpiring stats could add to transparency.

"As players, we're well aware of the umpires who tend to submit those borderline decisions when the ball hits the pad, which can be quite frustrating," Warner admitted. "But there's certainly no bias in it, it's just how players often feel."

Warner concluded by disclosing his confusion about how ball-tracking works, revealing that Hawk-Eye, the organization regulating the technology, has not fully explained the specifics of it to players.

"From my point of view, the technology is there to potentially rectify the glaringly obvious mistakes, not so much for the LBW decisions. If you're given out, you don't have much of a chance. I had asked Joel, while on the field, about why he made that decision," he said.

Preview for Australia vs. Pakistan: Team analysis and more

The five-time champion Australian team is set to face off against Pakistan in the 18th match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, on Friday morning. Seated at the seventh position, the Australian squad can no longer risk losing points in the competition. On the other hand, Pakistan holds the final qualifying spot after their three initial matches, ranking fourth.

Pat Cummins and his team released a sigh of relief following their recent match, where they revived their hopes for the final four by defeating Sri Lanka with a comfortable margin of five wickets, 15 overs earlier than expected. However, Australia has been anxious about its shaky batting performances. Key players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have not yet scored sizeably, with only two players surpassing half a century in their three matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, could not hold their ground against their fiercest competitor, India. The hosting team secured a seven-wicket victory, resulting in a downturn for Pakistan to fourth place, with a net run rate of -0.137.

Emerging as the key batter, Mohammad Rizwan currently holds the second place with 248 runs in the leading run-scorer standings after three matches. Hasan Ali is on par with the fourth place in the leading wicket-taker race with seven wickets.

However, Pakistan still has an opportunity to ascend to the top three if they win this match, as third-placed South Africa is set to play their fourth match only on Saturday. Should Pakistan face defeat, it allows room for their rivals to leapfrog them in the standings.

