Dawn Staley Claims Caitlin Clark Would Be Perfect for USA Basketball if There Could Be a Re-Selection for Olympics 2024

When the Team USA basketball roster was announced, fans were surprised to learn that Caitlin Clark did not make it to the Paris Olympics. Although the Indiana Fever rookie completely accepted the franchise decision, the debate on her omission still continues today.

Dawn Staley, the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, recently addressed this matter. According to her, Clark would be an excellent choice for the roster if there were a re-selection process for the Summer Olympics done today.

Dawn Staley claims Caitlin Clark is a perfect choice for USA basketball for the Paris Olympics

Dawn Staley lately appeared on NBC's Olympic broadcast, where she disclosed that Clark would likely be the best choice for the Paris Olympics if the selection were made today.

Staley, also the selection committee member for Team USA, further mentioned that during the selection process, Clark was initially seen as a rookie. Moreover, while she was performing her best at that time, her current level of performance is on another level. Staley also acknowledged that, as a committee member, her role involved assembling the best team of players.

She said, “If we had to do it all over again, the way that she's playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team.”



The original roster selection was made some two months ago, and players including Diana Taurasi, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas, and Brittney Griner have made up the 12-player roster. They are set to represent their country against Team Japan today, July 29. They will then play a game against Belgium on August 1 and another against Germany on August 4.

Caitlin Clark is aiming to break a record and make WNBA history

Lately, Caitlin Clark has been delivering outstanding performances that have astonishingly impressed her fans. Additionally, she is set to make WNBA history by becoming the youngest player in the league to lead in assists. At 22, her impressive stats include 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 71 made three-pointers per game.

If Clark continues to lead the league in assists for the season, she will become the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach this milestone. Oscar Robertson was the first player to achieve this feat in 1961.

Whether or not Clark will achieve this accomplishment remains to be seen, but given her exceptional performance, it seems quite possible.

