Dawn Staley Explains Why Caitlin Clark Was Not Picked for 2024 Paris Olympics Women’s Basketball Team

Selecting the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s basketball team is an arduous task. The depth of talent in the US is hard to measure. With many deserving players vying for limited spots, tough decisions are inevitable, leading to discussions and sometimes controversies.

When US Basketball revealed the team in June, the exclusion of Indiana Fever star and rookie sensation Caitlin Clark surprised and disappointed many fans and experts. This decision highlighted the complexities and nuances of the selection process. However, the journey hasn’t been easy for the star. Here’s why.

Caitlin Clark's journey and struggles as a rookie

Caitlin Clark needs no introduction. WNBA star and a standout player from Iowa has joined the Indiana Fever with high expectations. As a rookie, she faced the challenge of adjusting to the professional level, which was evident during a tough stretch in May.

According to Basketball Network news, the Fever played nine games in two weeks, a demanding schedule for any player, especially a newcomer. During this period, Clark's performance, while notable, showed areas needing improvement.

The athlete has averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.2 steals, & 1.1 blocks per game, but struggled with shooting efficiency and ball security, making only 37 percent of her field goals and 32 percent of her three-pointers, along with 5.7 turnovers per game.

Dawn Staley, South Carolina's head coach and a member of the USA NBA team committee, explained that Clark’s exclusion was primarily about timing and readiness.

"Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA, wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now," Staley mentioned. Additionally, Clark's commitment to her college team during the NCAA tournament in April prevented her from attending the Team USA training camp, further complicating her selection.

Caitlin Clark's improvement, potential and Paris Olympics 2024

With 26 WNBA games now under her belt, Clark has shown significant improvement and adaptation to the professional game. Her recent performances reflect a more composed and efficient player.

Over her last 9 games, Clark has averaged a double-double with 18.8 points & 11.9 assists per game. With this, she improved her shooting accuracy to 41 percent. These impressive stats have helped the Fever move into playoff contention, highlighting her growing impact on the team.

Staley acknowledged this transformation, noting that Clark's current form would have made her a strong candidate for the Olympic team. "If we had to do it all over again, the way that she's playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people," Staley said. Clark's elite passing, basketball IQ, and improved shooting have positioned her as one of the league’s rising stars, demonstrating her readiness for future international competitions.

While she missed out on the Paris Olympics, her trajectory suggests that future opportunities with Team USA are well within reach.

Clark's exclusion serves as a reminder of the rigorous and often unforgiving nature of elite sports. Yet, her progress also underscores the importance of patience and persistence. In a nutshell, she continues to develop and is a significant figure in women’s basketball, both in the WNBA and on the international stage. Don't you agree?

