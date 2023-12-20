Day Of Reckoning full card, time and date: When and where to watch Anthony Joshua vs Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs Parker

2023 is coming to a close, and what a year it has been for combat sports! We've been treated to some incredible boxing matches, with one of the highlights being the epic showdown between former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, the battle of the baddest.

When the hardest puncher Francis Ngannou almost shocked the world, many critics and fans believed Ngannou won the match. Judges scored the match in the favor of Tyson Fury.

But The Batlle of the Badest wasn’t the last boxing pay-per-view hosted by the Kingdom of Riyadh.

The kingdom will host a major boxing event where the heavyweights will collide, former champions like Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and many more will be competing on the stacked card “Day Of Reckoning”.

Initially, Tyson Fury was set to face Oleksandr Usyk on December 23, later the pay-per-view was shifted to February after the Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Day of Reckoning boxing match card

Main Card

1. Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin - Heavyweight

- Anthony Joshua

- Otto Wallin

2. Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker - Heavyweight

- Deontay Wilder

- Joseph Parker

3. Dmitry Bivol (c) vs. Lyndon Arthur - WBA Light Heavyweight Title

- Dmitry Bivol

- Lyndon Arthur

4. Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller - Heavyweight

- Daniel Dubois

- Jarrell Miller

Prelims card

5. Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro - Cruiserweight

6. Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel - Heavyweight

7. Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa - Heavyweight

8. Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Morio - Heavyweight

How to watch “Day of Reckoning”

The boxing event “Day Of Reckoning” featuring major heavyweight boxers from Anthony Joshua to Deontay Wilder is getting hosted from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh at Kingdom Arena. The pay-per-view will start from 11 am Eastern Time onwards.

Day of Reckoning will be live on DAZN, and the pay-per-view prices will be 39.99 dollars only. DAZN is the top sports platform that provides live sports shows on their platform. Their service is available in more than 200 countries.

