DC wants Islam Makhachev to fight Conor McGregor but his coach explains why Welterweight title fight is ‘more appealing’

At the UFC 294 event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev proved himself as the most dominating champion after defeating UFC’s featherweight champion Alexandar Volkanovski in a rematch.

Initially, Makhachev was set to face former UFC champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Makhachev had captured the UFC lightweight championship from Oliveira at UFC 280 in their first fight.

However, Oliveira pulled out of the rematch eleven days before the event due to injury. He was replaced by Alexander Volkanovski. With Oliveira's withdrawal, speculation has now turned to what is next for Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier suggested Islam Makhachev should face former double-champion

Former UFC champion and current UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier, recently discussed Islam Makhachev’s dominating performance and first-round knockout against Alexander Volkanovski.

DC suggested Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next rather than any other challenger. Cormier believes a bout between Makhachev and the Notorious McGregor could be the biggest fight the UFC could promote.

Daniel Cormier mentioned that McGregor is a fighter who elevates his opponents to the next level of stardom, citing examples like Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and many more.

Islam Makhachev’s coach reacted to Makhachev’s next move

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez recently appeared on Red Conor MMA and talked about the UFC champion’s next move after dominating the division.

Reacting to DC's comments, Mendez said Makhachev vs McGregor would be an interesting fight if Makhachev wants it. However, Mendez believes beating McGregor would not build the legacy that Makhachev aims to achieve.

“If he doesn't, then maybe going for the welterweight title is more appealing to him to create the legacy that he wants Going after the welterweight title is. That's a legacy-type moment. With Conor, it's money and it's a hype thing," Mendez expressed.

