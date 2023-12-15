Dean Blandino reveals NFL refs have been approached by gamblers to rig and manipulate games

The NFL has a great responsibility to maintain sincerity in the sport amidst legalized sports gambling. But have you ever wondered if gamblers approach the NFL officials to rig the game? The NFL’s ex-Vice President of Officiating has recently commented on the same. Here’s what he said:

NFL’s ex-Vice President of Officiating on when officials are being approached by gamblers

Dean Blandino worked as Vice President of Officiating for the NFL from 2013 to 2017. Working as an NFL official, it’s obvious for them to encounter gamblers who want them to rig the game. "We’ve had situations where people were approached,” Dean Blandino said during his appearance in the recent episode of the Awful Announcing podcast.

Dean Blandino explained that to avoid getting approached, game officials are told not to wear NFL-branded gear in public places. “We didn’t want them to be inconspicuous because someone sees them and ‘Oh, those are the NFL officials,’ and then you never know,” explained the reason behind this idea.

The NFL itself is very picky about which officials they choose to let inside the league. From their background check to constant account monitoring, Dean Blandino revealed that the league keeps a constant eye on the game officials. According to Dean, “It’s a massive, massive undertaking.”

Explaining further, adding to his statement, Dead said, “Because what the league doesn’t want and what we never wanted was a situation like what happened with the NBA, right?”

In the NBA, Tim Donaghy, a former NBA official, was involved in rigging the game. The NFL took it as a lesson, and the league is doing everything it can to avoid a similar situation.