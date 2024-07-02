De'Anthony Melton's Plan to Sign with Warriors As Potential Klay Thompson Replacement Revealed By NBA Insider

Following the departure of two future Hall of Famers in the span of two days, the Golden State Warriors made moves on Monday to address their backcourt openings.

Chris Paul's release and his subsequent arrival to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, along with Klay Thompson's three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, dealt Golden State yet another setback. In response to these losses, the Warriors signed guard De'Anthony Melton to a $12.8 million, one-year contract. This was revealed by Shams Charania.

Melton’s journey with the 76ers

De'Anthony Melton was a consistent starter for the Philadelphia 76ers over the previous two seasons. He recorded career highs in points (11.1), assists (3.0), and steals (1.6) per game in the 2023–24 season. Additionally, he pulled down 3.7 rebounds, made 5.6 three-pointers, shot 36.0% from three-point range, and played an average of 26.9 minutes per game.

The 26-year-old missed 38 games of the previous campaign due to a persistent back injury. He only saw seven minutes of action in one postseason game. As he begins his seventh season, the Warriors will be Melton's fourth NBA team. He should blend in nicely with the Warriors' guard group, which includes Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

What’s the reason behind De’Anthony Melton leaving the 76ers?

Heading into the previous campaign, it appeared that the Sixers wouldn't be able to afford to sign De'Anthony Melton to his next contract. Even though that ultimately wasn't the case, there was a hint that a return to Philadelphia might have been possible due to his persistent back problem.

Advertisement

Given the $12.8 million contract, it seems likely that the Warriors will use the entire non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Melton. Since it appears that the Sixers have used the room mid-level exception to bring back Kelly Oubre Jr., signing Melton was not an option for them.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals Details of Tyrese Maxey's New Deal With Philadelphia 76ers