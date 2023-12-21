Deflategate 2: Were there really issues with the game ball air pressure in Chiefs vs Patriots? Find out

The Kansas City Chiefs had an outstanding win over the New England Patriots last Sunday. However, according to recent reports, it's been revealed that football has issues with pressure. But is that really the truth? Well, let's find out.

According to recent reports by Mark Daniels from MassLive, the football that was used in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game weighed less than the NFL standard. From what Daniels had said, in the first half, the ball that was used was only inflated to about 11 pounds.

The NFL's required ball pressure is 13.5 pounds. So there was definitely an issue with the ball, which was the result of carelessness by the officiating staff. The pressure level went unnoticed by the players because no team is allowed to get hold of the game ball before the first play of the game starts.

This is the reason why no team was able to inform the officials about the missed standards of the game ball. Daniels has named this case Deflategate Part 2 because something similar, i.e., Deflategate Part 1, happened in 2014 in the same stadium where the Chiefs beat the Patriots. But that time, the Patriots won over the Colts.

During the 2014 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium, NFL officials discovered that the air pressure of the game ball was low. The discovery was made during the first half of the game. That led to a long NFL investigation, which ended with Tom Brady being suspended and the Patriots receiving a $1 Million.

Note that the underinflation of the ball didn't benefit any team. Instead, if anything, the low atmospheric temperature of New England might have made things hard for the players. Do you think the NFL was really careless here?