Deion Sanders and Colorado Accused of Cheating, Tampering by Rival Coach

While college football is just around the corner, a rival coach has publicly called out Deion Sanders and Colorado for cheating and tampering.

The Buffaloes are gearing up for the upcoming season as they move from the Pac-12 Confession and while Sanders continues to prepare for the 2024 NCAA season, he and the team have caught up in a controversy. The head coach of Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo, Philip Vigil has taken the help of his social media account to accuse Sanders' staff at the University of Colorado.

Deion Sanders and Colorado accused of Tampering by rival coach Philip Vigil

Philip Vigil published some screenshots of what appeared to be a text communication between an unnamed player from his team and Devin Rispress, the assistant director of player personnel of Colorado, allegedly.

The conversation between the two seemed like an attempt to persuade the player to sign for Colorado. It also, according to the conversation posted, promised a contract during the season. This didn't sit well with Vigil and he decided to call out for tampering.

The American football coach wrote on X: "Hey @NCAA and @Big12Conference, is this considered tampering, or is @Coach2Bless and @CUBuffsFootball able to recruit our current players like this?"

Devin Rispress denies any tampering accusations

Following the alleged conversation between him and the unnamed player posted by Philip Vigil, Devin Rispress has denied any form of cheating or tampering allegations.

Rispress also has asserted that someone is impersonating him. He, coming with his part of the story, replied in the comments, “Nice try yall been catfished wrong guy brother. You could’ve hit me up before tweeting this and embarrassing your program.”

Additionally, Sanders has not yet spoken anything regarding the controversy despite being tagged in the post by Philip. Also, the post by the CSU Pueblo coach, as of this writing, has been deleted now.

Meanwhile, the authenticity of the texts is yet to be verified and the fans are doubting the legitimacy of the communication. However, the controversy has now highlighted the issues with the college transfer system which is designed to assist college players find programs concerning their needs and requirements.

