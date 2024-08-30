Deion Sanders Continues Feud With Media in Post-Game Interview After Colorado Wins First Game of Season: ‘Some of You Are Upset'

Deion Sanders is in no mood to let the beef between him and the media die down. Fueling him up further is his fresh 31-24 victory against North Dakota State boys. Now that Sanders has his win backing him up, he is now taking a shot at everyone who was calling him out for his brewing feud with the media. “Some of you are upset we got the W, some of you are really mad that we didn't get the L, gotta wait until next week,” Prime said in his post-game conference on Thursday.

Well, Shedeur Sanders and Co. had to put up a strong fight against the FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to get that win and Deion Sanders was not going to leave out a chance to flex it right in everyone’s face, especially after becoming the hot target of media.

It all started when Deion Sanders refused to answer questions from a CBS4 Sports journalist, Eric Christensen, during a press conference. “CBS? I’m not doing nothing with CBS,” Sanders said in his press conference, igniting a storm of accusations against him being ‘egoistic’, especially when CBS4 and CBS Sports just share a brand name, and are entirely different entities in actuality. Coach Prime clarified that he had no hard feelings against the reporter, rather with the management with a clear, “They know what they did. What they did was foul.”

Now, no official statements have been made from either side. Yet, the bad blood is seemingly stemming out of a failed deal between CBS and Deion Sanders. Stephen A. Smith reported the seeds of the issue being in Deion Sanders not tolerating racism in CBS, where the media house reportedly took a nearly completed news piece from a black journalist and gave it to a white one.

The rage resulted in Deion Sanders blowing off the question from the CBS4 reporter later at the press conference, even though the reporter clarified that he was a local scale reporter and not a national one. Given that Deion Sanders is leading an HBCU program, one of the biggest (and financially lucrative) ever witnessed in CFB, racism holds no place for him. Because of this, the wounds from CBS might be fresh, but fans also suspect some old grudges coming into the play here.

Philip Dukes, a close one of Deion Sanders, confessed in his interview with ON3 that a prior collaboration between the two had failed, in which “one person performed their part” while the other simply said a plain no after all the work. Deciding to speak up this time, Prime commented about it on his X, saying, “Thank u my brother for keeping some things unspoken. We love it when they ASSume,” and took an indirect jibe saying, “Relationships in this business is everything.”

Coach Prime worked as a CBS commentator from 2002 to 2004. It is reported that Sanders had a financial issue during his time with CBS and that the contract negotiations did not work between the two CBS as Sanders wanted to increase his $1 million contract and double it, while CBS Sports was not on the same page, which led to Deion Sanders leaving the job as a commentator.

Whatever might be, the problem of the public is not with Sanders having a feud with just CBS. It is also about him not responding to the media. Sanders found himself in another precarious situation in a similar incident. Sean Keeler, another local columnist of the Denver Post, was ‘banned’ from asking any questions to Deion Sanders, or his whole program, for that matter. The reason for it, as issued in an official statement by the CU Athletic Department, was "a series of sustained, personal attacks."

Denver Post’s sports editor Matt Schubert, and managing editor Lee Ann Colacioppo even decided to follow up on the incident, arranging a meeting with Colorado authorities. What came out of it? A statement, that Colorado issued nine days later.

Schubert reported, “The statement did not cite any specific media policies violated by Keeler. When asked for clarification, a sports information staffer said that Keeler had not violated any specific media policies.”

While Deion Sanders is currently flexing his win against the Bisons, which is his primary focus of the season and it should be, given their 4-8 record in the past season, media and fans are not dialing down the calling Deion Sanders out either. It will be only so much time before Deion Sanders addresses everything between him and local media houses.