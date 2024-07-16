Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Surprised with Romantic Proposal by R&B Singer Jacquees during Their Baby Shower

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra is now engaged to Jacquees after the singer surprised her in front of family and friends during their baby shower ceremony. The couple is on their way to welcoming their first child, a year after they started dating.

The baby shower became a double celebration when Jacquees decided to go one step ahead and propose to his girlfriend in front of some close people.

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra gets surprised by boyfriend and R&B singer Jacquees

Deiondra received a surprise from boyfriend Jacquees, a romantic proposal, during their baby shower ceremony celebration, and the adorable couple posted the news on their social media accounts.

The NFL legend's daughter felt so "ecstatic,” as she did not expect this at all. She wrote, “I know this took a lot of courage, honesty, letting go of fear, epic nerve, and self-assurance.”

Deiondra further said that she would always be there to help the singer “become the man God intended you to be.” Meanwhile, the newly engaged couple started dating last year, as per the reports.

On the other hand, the R&B singer wrote on his Instagram account that it took a lot of “courage and faith” as he posted a glimpse of the pool party along with a long emotional letter.

Here is how Deion Sanders' ex-wife reacted to Deiondra's surprise engagement

Deion Sanders' former wife, Carolyne, couldn't resist posting about her daughter's engagement. She uploaded a picture of Deiondra's ring on her finger and wrote, “No words needed!!”

The former footballer has two kids with his ex-wife Carolyne who has always been very supportive of their oldest daughter and her relationship. They also have a son named Deion Jr.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old also welcomed three kids with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders. They have two sons called Shilo and Shedeur and a daughter known as Shelomi.

Not to forget that Sanders is not the only one who has been into sports from his family. All his kids have been very athletic. The two daughters played basketball, while his sons were into football.

Deiondra Sanders is the oldest daughter of Deion Sanders. She was born on April 17, 1992, to the former NFL player's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers.

It is not a surprise that Deion has been into two sports, and he has not only played in them but also made a name for them. Deiondra was just six years old when her father made it to the 1992 World Series with the Atlanta Brave and simultaneously played football for the Atlanta Falcons.

It has also been reported by ESPN that the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team also tried to play for both NFL and MLB games on the same day.

Meanwhile, Deiondra has served as the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management since 2019, as per the information on her LinkedIn.

She recently got engaged to R&B singer Jacquees during their baby shower and are expecting their first child together. The two have been together since 2023.