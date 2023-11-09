Deion Sanders explains why he’s ‘not built’ for NFL coaching; Skip Bayless predicts what could change his mind

Deion Sanders has made a name for himself as a college football coach, leading the Colorado Buffaloes to success. However, when asked if he would be interested in coaching in the NFL, Sanders stated he is "not built" for it.

Even though Deion Sanders thinks that he’s not made for coaching in the NFL, the NFL commentator Skip Bayless thinks otherwise. In the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless made a striking statement for Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders on becoming a coach for the NFL

Deion Sanders has achieved greatness by playing for the NFL as an athlete before retiring from the sport in 2001. However, after playing the sport for over a decade, Deion Sanders joined as a coach in college football. Currently, he’s the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Considering the success Deion Sanders has achieved coaching the Colorado Buffaloes, it is remarkable that he has shown no interest in pursuing an NFL head coaching role. This topic came up during Sanders' recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

In conversation with the host, Dan Patrick, Deion Sanders explained why he doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. According to the retired NFL legend, he believes that he isn’t made for coaching in the National Football League.

“I don’t think I’m built for the NFL,” Deion Sanders had said, replying to Dan Patrick.

According to Sanders, coaching college football is far easier than the NFL. Money is a major complicating factor that makes the NFL coaching environment more challenging.

Deion expressed that he’s thankful for what the NFL has done for him, but when he sees players getting millions and still not respecting the sport, that’s what bothers him.

But even though the NFL legend believes that the NFL is not his place to be a coach, Skip Bayless thinks otherwise. According to Skip Bayless, it’s just a matter of a few Championship wins that will change Sanders’s mind about coaching in the NFL.

What Skip Bayless said about Deion Sanders becoming an NFL coach

In the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless made another striking statement, and this time, it’s a positive one. After hearing the popular statement of Deion Sanders believing he’s ‘not built’ for NFL coaching, Skip Bayless shared his opinion on the same.

“If Deion wins a couple of National Championships in the next 5 years, he will see if he can conquer the NFL”, said Skip Bayless in reference to Deion Sanders coaching in the NFL.

During the episode, Skip Bayless also mentioned that Deion is doing wonders with the Colorado Buffaloes, and if the line of growth continues going up, he’ll see if coaching in the NFL is indeed his deal or not. From what it appears right now, it is surely his deal.

Even though the Colorado Buffaloes have had their instances of tough times in college football, Deion Sanders has been an amazing coach. Do you think he should give coaching in the NFL a chance?