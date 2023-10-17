Deion Sanders responds to Stephen A. Smith after he called Colorado’s loss against Stanford ‘an absolute disgrace’

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Stanford Cardinal by 43-46 on October 14 at the Folsom Fields. The match was definitely a close loss for Buffaloes and with better performance things would have been different. Buffaloes were definitely not happy with their performance, especially coach Deion Sanders.

Talking about the Buffaloes' loss, popular sports analyst Stephen A. Smith called it an 'Absolute Disgrace'. Deion Sanders instantly responded to Stephen A. Smith's awful comment, but in the least harsh tone, unlike Stephen. Keep reading to know what the head coach said to the prime analyst.

Deion Sanders's reply to Stephen A. Smith's 'Absolute Disgrace' comment

After the Colorado Buffaloes's devastating loss to the Stanford Cardinal, NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith talked about the game at ESPN's 'First Take' show. During the Monday episode of 'First Take', talking about the Buffaloes' loss, Stephen A. Smith criticized the team, giving out a harsh critique. The NFL analyst even called the Colorado Buffaloes "an absolute disgrace" on Monday live.

According to Stephen A. Smith, "The players got caught up in the shine." The star analyst said, "Show up on the damn field and do what you’re supposed to do instead of getting your a** kicked on national television". Stephen A. Smith's criticism went viral and reached the Buffaloes's head coach Deion Sanders. Deion Sanders didn't back off in replying to Stephen's criticism.

FirstTake shared a Tweet through its X account, which said "@stephenasmith calls Deion Sanders' loss to Stanford "An Absolute disgrace". Deion Sanders replied to this Tweet, which might be an indirect message to Stephen A. Smith. The prime coach said, "He's Right now let's Move on." Even though Stephen A. Smith's words of criticism weren't soft, Deion Sanders chose to reply in a subtle way, away from any controversy.

