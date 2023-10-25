Deion Sanders says sign stealing not as game changing in football like baseball amid Michigan scandal

Recently, the University of Michigan's football program has faced some controversial allegations regarding sign-stealing. Different sports entities have been sharing different opinions on it.

Among all the shared opinions, the head coach of Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders recently made a controversial statement.

Now the controversial part of Deion Sanders's statement is the fact that he thrashed away the fact that sign-stealing, meaning it’s as good as nothing. Keep reading to know what the Colorado head coach said:

Deion Sanders on controversial sign-stealing claims on the football program by the University of Michigan

The head coach of NFL team Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders recently sat down in a press conference which was live streamed on the YouTube channel of 9News on October 24.

During the conversations with reporters, Deion Sanders went ahead sharing his take on the controversial claims at the University of Michigan. According to what Deion said, sign-stealing merely does anything to any team in football.

Also Read: When Deion Sanders slammed Skip Bayless for incorrectly reporting that his then-teammate Troy Aikman was gay

Talking about the same, he said, "Everyone is trying to get whatever edge they can. You can have someone's whole game plan. They can mail it to you. You've still got to stop it, you've still got to stop it."

Going forward, Deion Sanders talked about his time playing with the San Francisco 49ers, in context to sign-stealing. "Back in our glory days with San Francisco as well as the Cowboys, you know darn well Emmitt Smith is getting the ball", he said.

Adding to his previous conversation, Deion Sanders said, "You know darn well Michael Irvin is running a comeback, you know darn well Jay Novacek is going to do what he's going to do, and you couldn't stop it. It is what it is. Stop it."

However, Deion Sanders did acknowledge the existence of sign-stealing in baseball in comparison with football. In baseball, sign-stealing matters but in football it doesn't.

Also Read: Deion Sanders responds to Stephen A. Smith after he called Colorado’s loss against Stanford ‘an absolute disgrace’

Comparing sign-stealing in baseball and football, Deion Sanders explained, "In football, it's not as pronounced as baseball. If I know a curveball is coming, I got you."

Talking about football, he said, "With football, I don't give a darn if you know a sweep is coming, you've still got to stop it." That's true. Even if you know someone is coming, you have to stop it. There's nothing that goes beyond that so the existence of sign-stealing in football doesn't matter much.

Also Read: ‘He's a Tier 3’: Steve Smith Sr. slams Broncos star receiver Jerry Jeudy amid trade rumors

Advertisement

Deion Sanders concluded his take on sign stealing by saying, "I don't buy into a lot of that stuff that someone is stealing this or stealing that." Now from what Deion has shared, it makes complete sense that sign-stealing had no effect in football. So does that mean all this controversy is meaningless? What do you think?