Deion Sanders Slammed as ‘Flashy Talking Guy’ Who Didn’t Earn Title by College Football Host

Deion Sanders a former NFL star who is now coaching college football, faces criticism by a known college football host. The host called Deion a ‘Flashy talking guy’ who has not earned his place as a coach. Currently, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, sanders is known for his big personality and confident style.

As it seems some people think Sanders is just a talking guy and not achieving any victory in his career, he takes these judgments as his motivation and moves on. It is worth noticing that Sanders didn't work his way through the coaching ranks, he was given the opportunity based on his background in the Dallas high school ranks, along with two and half years at Jackson State.

Sanders faces harsh judgments

The father-son duo of Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders shook the collegiate football landscape with their on-field chemistry. With Shedeur being one of the prime players for the Buffs, the upcoming year showcases the different storylines in Boulder. Deion doesn't take anything away from the fact that he was an outstanding defensive back from his days in the NFL, which eventually got him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On a normal day, Deion faces criticism from a football college host, the host said, “Dan Lanning, who is young, by the way, got a great opportunity as a young guy. You work your way through the ranks to GA and you live in someone's basement. You do this and that.

Those coaches that do that, which are most of these guys that have been around it for so long, don't want to see some flashy talking guy come in out of nowhere and steal their spotlight and beat them. So there is a little bit more worked-up animus with those coaches as they go against Deion Sanders and that's just human.” It is considering the talks between Lanning and Sanders last year.

Deion Sanders on the quest for a National Championship

Former NFL player, Deion Sanders is currently coaching the University of Colorado Boulder football team, referred to as Colorado Buffaloes since 2022. The head coach has taken a new challenge to lead his team to the national championship. Sanders once also coached at the Jackson State University.

Deion has achieved three touchdowns and played 188 games, he also won two Super Bowl championships back as an NFL player. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Coach Prime bring the championship for the Buffaloes.