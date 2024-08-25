Deion Sanders Slams Haters With His Uno-Reverse Response Over His Saudi Arabia NIL Debacle

Deion Sanders is once again looking down the barrel of a rampage of questions as he voices out his wish to collaborate with some banks. Colorado football’s HC, the one to always step his foot into new events to further multiply his wealth, is now on multiplying the program’s wealth. Taking to his X, Deion Sanders posted a tweet to attract banks to collaborate with his program.

“I’m looking for a Bank in Boulder or Denver that wants to have a business relationship with a few members of our team. It’s gonna bless whichever Bank partners with us. Let’s Go. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball @SMAC.” With this, Sanders made another marketing masterstroke. Not only did he dish out a meaty business proposal to banks so that more money flows in but he also gave the fans another facade to consider before they come at him for the Saudi Arabia NIL fiasco.

For those who feel out of the loop, some hush business was brewing up behind the training grounds at Boulder. Per rumors, Deion Sanders and his staffers have been in talks with a Saudi Arabian link to get them to fund their 5430 NIL collective, leaking some confidential NIL information to them in the process.

“A former Colorado assistant coach Reilly while spending time in the Middle East holiday season tried getting Saudi Arabia’s PIF for NIL funding on behalf of the Buffs,” reported a source, further adding fuel to the growing fire of the rumor.

However, eyebrows started to raise when this assistant, Trevor Riley, who was also Colorado’s special teams coordinator, resigned from the program on August 1. Even after cutting his ties with Colorado, Riley continued pursuing the Saudi Arabian link, just to bring in more funds for Colorado. “I did nothing illegal,” Riley said, as he iterated how he was just trying to “help Colorado” with their rumored deal which could exceed $1 trillion.

“I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business. I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face,” CU’s former special teams coordinator confirmed.

This scandalous rumor has lit up the rage in the CU detractors, further generating more hate for Deion Sanders. Fans do not like that Deion Sanders and Co. are resorting to Saudi Arabia’s funding since they have a reputation for sports washing, which translates to using sports as a medium to divert public attention from other negative things.

However, now that Deion Sanders has asked for banks to collaborate with Deion Sanders, the seething rage against Sanders getting funds from Saudi Arabia is likely to subsidize. If Coach Prime can snag a good deal with a bank, then it will be a slap on the faces of haters, who were bringing him down for his rumored deal across the sea.

Not only will this deal bring more finances to the program but this deal will also boost the already hefty NIL profiles that Cu players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter boast.