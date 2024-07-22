Deion Sanders’s Son Sheduer Predicted to Replace Aaron Rodgers as Jets QB in 2025 NFL Draft

Throughout the offseason, speculation has been rampant regarding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The 2024 season hinges significantly on Rodgers. Especially with media coverage intensifying as fans and analysts alike watch his return to the field.

Rodgers is set to come back after suffering a torn Achilles. It was just four snaps into his debut with the Jets last season. At 40, significant doubts loom over his ability to return to his superstar form. However, these concerns are justified. A torn Achilles is one of the most challenging injuries to recover from. Especially for an aging athlete.

Jets eye Shedeur Sanders as Aaron Rodgers' 2025 successor

From a long-term perspective, the Jets are hopeful that Rodgers can return to peak form. Especially stay healthy and play for several more years. However, there is a possibility that he may not fully regain his previous performance level. Should this scenario unfold, the Jets might face a difficult decision regarding their quarterback situation.

If Rodgers struggles with lingering effects from his injury, New York might need to explore other quarterback options to keep their championship aspirations alive. Some have suggested that the Jets could consider moving on from Rodgers next offseason if his performance falters.

The Pro Football Network has proposed an intriguing potential replacement for Rodgers. He will select Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders, known for his strong arm, stellar accuracy, and on-field leadership, would be a compelling addition to the Jets' roster.

“Sanders will have questions to answer about his leadership style, but there’s no questioning his ability to command an offense on the field and distribute the football. He’s a strong-armed signal-caller with stellar accuracy and precision, made potent by discretion,” noted Pro Football Network.

Drafting Sanders could be beneficial for the Jets, even if Rodgers manages to have another strong season. Having Sanders learn and develop behind a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers could set New York up for long-term success.

During the 2023 season with Colorado, Sanders completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards. Then it goes with 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions, adding another four touchdowns on the ground.

Shedeur Sanders is seen as Aaron Rodgers' replacement for this reason

Sanders is perhaps the most compelling replacement option mentioned so far. Another idea is the acquisition of the Dallas Cowboys’ star quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The 2024 season will be pivotal in assessing Rodgers' performance post-injury. He is known as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Fans hope he can return to his previous form and lead the Jets effectively. The media is expected to cover Rodgers extensively, with coverage fluctuating based on his on-field performance.

