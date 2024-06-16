Delonte West Appears Disoriented As Former NBA Player Stumbles Through Parking In Disturbing Viral Video Just Days After Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

A viral video emerged recently showing American former basketball player, Delonte West in a parking lot in Alexandria, Virginia. The ex-NBA player was spotted in a not-so-good shape as he repeatedly clutched his head.

This concerning video of West’s stumbling came days after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges. The Fairfax County police arrested him on a warrant violation, earlier this month.

Delonte West appears disoriented in the latest video

After retiring from the NBA league in 2015, the shooting guard has struggled a lot in his personal life. He has been arrested thrice for all the wrong reasons. He has even battled with addiction and bipolar disorder.

Now, the video that came into the picture saw West wandering around a parking lot, in an extremely bad situation. His actions clearly stated that he was being under the influence of something, which also raised concern among fans and followers.

It is important to note that, on June 6, the former Boston Celtics player was arrested for violating the conditions of his previous release. Not only that but he was even found unresponsive after escaping officers on foot.

Later, he was provided with Narcan and transferred to a local hospital for further treatment to revive him.

The rise and fall of former NBA player, Delonte West

Delonte West competed in basketball games both in high school and college days. However, he started his NBA career journey after getting picked for the 2004 draft. He enjoyed eight seasons in the league and played with different teams during this tenure.

He competed for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks and made over $16 million during his playing day. He then retired from the league in 2015 after having a career score of 4,198 points, 1,265 rebounds, and 1,540 assists.

Unfortunately, the player was soon seen begging for money. His personal life wasn't all smooth sailing during his league years. He went through a messy divorce from his first wife. He also used to spend unnecessarily which is one of the reasons he was left short of money.

Dallas Maverick owner, Mark Cuban tried helping West and he took him to rehab in 2020. The coach even paid money for the player's treatment. It was then revealed that after getting the required treatment, West started a job at the rehab facility.

However, he was again spotted begging in 2022 before getting arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia for entering a car that did not belong to him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

