During a press conference at Golden 1 Center on July 9, 2024, Sacramento Kings' general manager, Monte McNair expressed his enthusiasm upon introducing the six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the team. Feeling appreciated by the Kings, DeRozan, previously an unrestricted free agent, remarked about his positive experiences.

While becoming a Sacramento King, DeRozan experienced a harsh rivalry between two of his comrades, the two Grammy-award winners Kendrick Lamar, a fellow Compton native, and the Canadian rapper, Drake.

DeRozan bridges the gap by uniting the community in the Lamar-Drake feud

Functioning as a bridge between the two feuding parties, DeRozan played a crucial role in unifying the community torn by Lamar and Drake's intense disagreement. The famous music personalities took their feud to the next level by releasing personal and bitter diss tracks aimed at each other, taking the music industry by storm.

In one of these tracks, “Not Like Us," a song gaining popularity as a West Coast anthem, Lamar voiced his joy as DeRozan returned home to his roots from Canada after nine successful seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Drake's home team.

In a powerful display of unity, during Lamar's Juneteenth concert at the Inglewood Forum, DeRozan made a surprising appearance on the stage. He also made a guest appearance in the music video for “Not Like Us”. All walks of life, including entertainers, athletes, and everyday people alike, rallied behind Lamar in the video and concert, igniting a strong flame of peace and unity.

During an exclusive interview with The Sacramento Bee, DeRozan spoke about his involvement in the rap feud, his relationships with the two artists, and his reactions to rejoining his home state California through a sign-and-trade agreement. Enjoying his participation in the music project, DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection said, “It brought our entire city together in a unique light, free of issues or violence. The experience was much more significant than what people perceive as a beef between Lamar and Drake.”

DeRozan and Lamar's Compton connection and rise to stardom

Growing up in Compton, both DeRozan, 34, and Lamar, 37, pursued their unique paths to stom. DeRozan, a top recruit from Compton High School, further impressed in his freshman year at USC as the Pac10 Conference Tournament MVP. In 2009, he was picked by the Raptors in the NBA draft. Meanwhile, Lamar, after graduating as an A-Student from Compton's Centennial High School in 200, chose music over psychology or astronomy studies.

His dedication paid off when his fourth album, "Damn", won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 201, a first for non-classical or jazz compositions. DeRozan regards Lamar as part of his extended family. He comments, “Whatever I ever need from him, I ask him and vice versa. When he requested my presence in his song, it was a given that I would participate without second thoughts.” On Oct. 13, 2023, Lamar mesmerized the audience as he performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on the American Express stage, laid in Zilker Park, Austin, Texas.

