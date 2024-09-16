DeMar DeRozan Shares Insights On His Ongoing Battle With Depression: 'I Was Dying'

Sacramento Kings star forward and six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan openly discussed his mental health struggles on Sunday. Through a series of social media posts, he shared the emotional turbulence he experiences due to depression.

Since 2018, DeRozan has been a leading advocate for mental health in the NBA after publicly revealing his own battle with depression. His candidness has continuously emphasized the need for athletes to prioritize their mental well-being.

Recently, DeRozan published his autobiography, *Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm*, where he details his journey off the court to encourage others not to "suffer alone." The memoir explores his upbringing in gang-ridden Compton, California, and the impact of his father's passing in 2021.

Just days after the book’s release, DeRozan shared more about his journey on X/Twitter with a series of heartfelt tweets.

"My heart's so big my scars won’t heal. I get so sick and tired even trying to fix it," DeRozan tweeted.

He further reflected, ‘I was dying inside, dealing with depression, really lying to myself…’

DeMar DeRozan’s advocacy for mental health awareness, especially regarding depression, became more prominent in 2018 after he tweeted, "This depression get the best of me..." on February 17, during a time when he felt overwhelmed despite his success. His transparency sparked widespread support and ignited a broader discussion about mental health in professional sports.

DeMar DeRozan has faced significant mental health challenges, including isolation and the emotional strain of public scrutiny. He has openly shared moments where depression left him feeling immobilized, making it difficult to connect with loved ones or even get out of bed. Through various interviews, he has highlighted the importance of being vulnerable and promoting open conversations about mental health, urging people to seek help rather than suffer quietly.

DeRozan continues to advocate for mental health awareness, using social media and his book, *Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm*, to destigmatize the topic and motivate others facing similar struggles.

Recently, DeRozan was traded to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The 34-year-old veteran has expressed confidence in his new team, boldly predicting that the Kings will reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2025 playoffs.

DeRozan signed a 3-year, $74 million contract with the Kings and is expected to be a key contributor alongside stars like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as they aim to end the team's 16-year playoff drought.

During the 2023-24 season with the Bulls, DeRozan averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, finishing second in the NBA Clutch Player of the Year voting. Over his career, he has averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 1,110 games.

