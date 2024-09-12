DeMar DeRozan Slams Social Media’s Negative Influence on NBA Players: ‘Such an opinion-based universe now’

DeMar DeRozan's addition to the Sacramento Kings is expected to provide a significant scoring boost after the team's disappointing previous season. However, during an appearance on ESPN's First Take, DeRozan shifted the focus to the impact of social media on NBA players.

He highlighted the negative effects of the current social media landscape's opinion-based nature, stressing the constant scrutiny and pressure players face on these platforms. During the conversation, DeRozan said, “We live in such an opinion-based universe now. You can't express nothing without outside people trying to tear that down.”

The Kings star also pointed out one of the most common things we often see around us. In a world where anyone with a smartphone can instantly share their thoughts and criticisms, DeRozan acknowledged the challenges that players face in dealing with constant scrutiny and online backlash.

He emphasized the pressure of navigating an opinion-driven environment that can often overshadow players' accomplishments and personal beliefs.

As a vocal advocate for mental health awareness in the NBA, DeRozan also addressed the toll that social media can take on players' well-being. Despite the image of professional athletes as immune to such pressures, DeRozan's honesty underscores the reality of the impact of social media on mental health in the sports world.

On the court, DeRozan's arrival in Sacramento is expected to have a significant impact on the Kings' performance. Positioned to fill the small forward role, his scoring ability and experience bring a valuable asset to a team looking to make strides in the upcoming season.

With the Kings set to kick off their season on October 23, all eyes will be on DeRozan as he looks to elevate his own game.

However, following his departure from the Chicago Bulls, six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has stirred up a storm by making a bold claim about his new team, the Sacramento Kings. Amid skepticism about the Kings' potential, given their postseason struggles, DeMar DeRozan confidently asserted in a recent social media video that the Kings would reach the Western Conference Finals in the upcoming NBA season.

His assertion comes on the heels of his high-profile move to the Sacramento Kings, a team that has shown promise but has yet to make a substantial playoff breakthrough. Despite the team's uphill battle, DeRozan remains optimistic about their chances, emphasizing both his own contributions and the return of Malik Monk from a sprained MCL as crucial factors in propelling the Kings to the anticipated Western Conference Finals.

