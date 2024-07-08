DeMar DeRozen Joins Sacramento Kings on a Three-Team Sign-and-Trade Deal, Gets Warm Reception From Kings Fans

It’s Official. DeMar DeRozen will join the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference, thus ending his three-season run with the Chicago Bulls. As announced by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski on X, the trade is part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal.

According to details, the Kings will receive DeRozan on a three-year $74 Million deal with the Spurs getting veteran forward Harrison Barnes. As for the Chicago Bulls, they will receive Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, and cash from the Kings.



As per reports, both the parties shared mutual Interest and vision for progress, prompting the Kings to sign DeRozan at the earliest date possible. With the trade confirmed, the six-time All-Star arrived in Sacramento on Saturday and met with Kings team management including franchise officials and coach Mike Brown.

Wanting to excite the Sacramento fans, DeRozan decided to show up to the Summer league game between the Kings and team China. As expected, the crowd popped big for the Compton native, letting him know that he was by all means welcome.

A Game-Changer for the Kings?

Despite DeRozan averaging 25 points, five assists, and one steal during his three seasons in Chicago, his individual efforts didn’t transition into team success. The Bulls only got worse with each season and so, decided to part ways with DeRozan, looking to develop younger talents instead.

On the Contrary, the Kings wanted someone with DeRozan’s experience who could influence and help elevate the younger roster. The soon to be 35-year-old will play alongside De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, arguably one of the most skilled starters in the Western Conference.

Despite his age, the Kings believe DeRozan has a lot of good basketball left in him. One of DeRozan’s biggest strengths is his offense. He is a skilled scorer in the paint, a confident shooter from the field, and a highly reliable two-point scorer who can still give 24-25 points a game.

Though DeRozan’s defense isn’t what it used to be, he is still an unpredictable presence on the perimeter.

With a decent amount of All-Star athletes leading the pact, the Sacramento Kings may finally have a chance at becoming consistent playoff qualifiers.



